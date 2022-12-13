If you want to cut firewood, you need reliable equipment. But the internal combustion engine is also being attacked in chainsaws. Battery-powered devices can fill the gap. And offer some benefits.

Well stacked for the cold season: With a cordless saw, the wood is relatively quiet and easily shredded. Image: Imago

Whe times are changing: a good decade ago, we first looked closely at cordless chainsaws and noted that they would be the ideal devices for stealing wood if there were people who did it. Nowadays, the forest actually serves as a self-service shop against the energy crisis for some people. We do not want to fuel the discussion about this any further at this point, especially since everything that is brought in now is too damp to be used this winter anyway.

Even when used legally, cordless saws have a number of advantages compared to those with two-stroke engines. It starts with the simple operation, insert the battery and get started. No maintenance is required other than chain tensioning and chain oil topping up, and there’s little about the brushless electric motors that wear out, so nothing to worry about.