You have to charge electric cars. Real? Yes really. You do that, of course, with a charging cable that has a plug. Now a Dutch company has come up with a cordless plug. This plug can be used by various emergency services when an accident has occurred with an electric car.

The company is called Total Safety Solutions and the plug is called the ‘Emergency Plug’. The founders of the company came up with the idea when they were still firefighters. They regularly found themselves in dangerous situations when an electric or hybrid car had an accident.

Emergency responders do not know whether the electric car is in gear (drive or reverse). And it is difficult to determine whether the engine is still running, because they do not make any noise. This can lead to dangerous situations. In New York in America, a firefighter was previously injured when an electric car suddenly started driving while he was trying to free someone. So you shouldn’t have that!

So there has to be a solution for that and it is here now. Within seconds, a rescuer can plug in the plug and the situation is (more) safe. It fits into all connections and can be disconnected at any time. The plug is genius in all its simplicity. Because the plug is in the car, the system thinks it is being charged and the car will be put in neutral. Problem solved.

The plug itself also indicates this by giving a light signal. Emergency responders can see at a glance whether the car is in neutral. At least that’s one less thing to worry about. The plug can also come in handy in the garage for regular maintenance. Incidentally, all electrical systems continue to work. Think of the windows, lamps and chairs.

The plug is currently already being delivered to about fifty countries. Each electric car has its own signal, but the plug simulates them all. One of the founders is Ralf Aldams and he says against AD that he expects the plug to soon become standard equipment for all emergency services.

