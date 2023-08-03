Northern and central regions of the country are under alert; global warming and El Niño justify the phenomenon

The thermometers in the town of Vicuña, located in the mountain range of the Coquimbo region, in central Chile, reached 37 °C on Wednesday (2.Aug.2023). The temperature is the highest recorded in the region during the winter for over 70 years.

The record belongs to Copiapó, in the Atacama region, 400 kilometers north of Vicuña. In August 1951, thermometers read 37.3 °C.

In the capital Santiago, the heat is also above the usual for the time of year. The maximum was 24 °C on Wednesday (Aug 2) and the forecast for this Thursday is that it will reach 26 °C.

Other regions of the country recorded even higher temperatures in the period. The Chilean Andes, for example, recorded 38.9 °C, more than regions of the same attitude in southern Europe, which is in summer. According to the specialized site Extreme Temperatures Around The Worldthe weather event that hits Chilean territory “is rewriting all the climate books”.

The Minister of the Environment of Chile, Maisa Rojas, explained in a post on “X”former Twitter, that the high temperatures are a consequence of “2 phenomena: global warming trend due to climate change + El Niño phenomenon”.

O Official Meteorological Service of Chile temperatures are expected to follow higher than 30°C in the center and north of the country this Thursday (5.Aug). The regions are under alert.

