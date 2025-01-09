All the complete designations for the 19th day of LaLiga EA Sports have been published this Thursday morning by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA)which has been, as usual, the body chosen to decide which referee will be the one to dispense justice in Valladolid – Betis, the first match of the year for the Verdiblancos away from Benito Villamarín to be held this weekend.

The José Zorrilla stadium will host this new league contest in which Pellegrini’s team will try to take the three points from the Pucela fiefdom. As it is, it will be Adrián Vega Lambassigned to the Cantabria Referees Committee, in charge of distributing luck in Valladolid lands as precisely reported by the CTA.

This is a judge who has returned this year to the First Division, a category in which he spent four seasons, with an average of 5.34 yellows and 0.22 reds per duel. Thinking back, Cordero Vega was the one who whistled that Getafe – Betis of May 2022 that concluded with a draw on the scoreboard in that last recorded history (0-0). As far as the overall balance is concerned, the Cantabrian referee has directed eight Betis matches: four ended as victories, three were draws and a single defeat was on the Heliopolitan side, which occurred against Valencia in 2020 at Mestalla (2-1 ).

In the same way, the CTA has also designated the braid Alejandro Muñiz Ruizbelonging to the Galician Committee within the arbitration group and another old acquaintance. In the case of this referee, there have also been seven times that he has refereed Betis games, but without counting losses: four wins and three draws show in his statistics with the Heliopolitan team. So for both Cordero Vega and Muñiz Ruiz it will be the eighth confrontation in which the two have the refereeing baton.