Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/04/2024 – 21:51

In its 12th year, the Cordão da Mentira uncelebrated this Monday (1st) the 60th anniversary of the 1964 coup and also the attempted coup on January 8, 2023. The carnival cordon, which always parades on April Fools' Day, chose in 2024 the theme: From Coup to Coup: There's a Body Extended on the Floor.

The group began the parade in front of the Maria Antônia University Center building, at the University of São Paulo (USP), where, in 1968, the so-called Battle of Maria Antônia took place, involving students from the then Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters from USP and members of the Communist Hunt Command, infiltrated at Mackenzie University.

According to one of the bloc's members, filmmaker Thiago Mendonça, the cordon aims to draw attention not only to Brazil's authoritarian past, but also to current state violence, present in everyday life on the outskirts of large cities.

“We are thinking about these legacies from 1964 that are here today, especially in the outskirts and in all places where a certain form of dictatorship is still present. Death squads became the rule. Today you have many more forced disappearances than you had during the dictatorship. In Rio de Janeiro alone you have 50 thousand in the last ten years”, he highlights.

Mendonça highlights that the bloc's front committee is traditionally formed by groups of mothers of victims of state violence, such as Mães de Maio and Mães de Manguinhos.

“What we want to show is that we live in the outskirts of Brazil in a state of exception. A permanent state of exception.”

For Jade Percassi, from the state coordination of the Landless Workers Movement (MST), the bloc has the important mission of giving visibility to the recurring threats that Brazilian democracy has suffered in recent years. “We are talking about an almost coup a year ago, on January 8, but we are talking about a real coup against President Dilma [Rousseff] in 2016, and many other coups perpetrated against democracy. Even though she has a lot of flaws, that’s what we have and we’re going to fight for her.”