The former Minister of the Interior during the mandate of Felipe González José Luis Corcuera has confirmed his attendance at Sunday’s event organized by the Popular Party against the amnesty and has clarified that he will attend “as many as are held.”

“I was not at a rally, I was at a rally and I will be at as many as are held” until “they realize that the future of peaceful coexistence in Spain is in danger,” said the former socialist militant this Monday in an interview on Antena 3.

For Corcuera it is perfectly “legitimate” that “millions of Spaniards” are against the amnesty, because the “normal” thing is to “defend the Constitution and not whoever wants to change it” and therefore he has ruled that he will be willing to do “anything.” “whatever is in his power.”

Warning to the PSOE



Furthermore, he wanted to warn what was his party, the PSOE, after the statements of the Secretary General, Pedro Sánchez, in which he committed to seeking votes even under the rocks: “Let’s be a little careful lest it be that we “We find many of them dirty and also difficult to clean.”

He has insisted that many of the formations in which the PSOE is seeking support “have not yet apologized” and has given the example of Oriol Junqueras after he attended the Congress of Deputies last week to celebrate the approval of the use of the co-official languages.

“They have recently carried out a coup d’état and one of them dares to go to Parliament to tell the outskirts that the amnesty agreement is already in place,” he criticized.

Corcuera believes that Sánchez’s party has “very serious problems” among which the former minister has included approving an amnesty “that he has tired of saying he would never do.” “Every week we discover a new virtue,” he said ironically.

However, when asked about the possibility of a socialist deputy voting in favor of the investiture of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Corcuella has ruled it out: “I think not.”