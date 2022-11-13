Mexico.- On the occasion of his 69th birthday, the calls “bottle caps” congratulated the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho decided to celebrate the date of his birth with his family in Palenque, Chiapas.

Through social networks, different political figures took advantage of the birthday of AMLO to send congratulations to the federal president, however, they highlighted the congratulations of the pre-candidates for the presidency of Mexico for Morena.

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard He was one of the first to send his message of congratulations to President Andrés Manuel, while on a work tour in Indonesia, where he attended the G20 summit as a representative of the Government of Mexico.

“Very happy birthday from Bali to our beloved President Andrés Manuel López Obrador !!”, he wrote on Twitter along with a photograph with Andrés Manuel

For its part, claudia sheinbaumhead of government of Mexico City, also expressed her congratulations to AMLOreferring to the time they have known and worked together.

“Like before, like now; clear and simple. It is an honor to be with @lopezobrador_ Happy birthday president, ”she wrote in his publication.

Up to the time of this publication, Senator Ricardo Monreal and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, did not comment on AMLO’s birthday, the latter being one of the closest to the president in recent years.