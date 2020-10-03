Sevilla announced the termination of the contract of French full back Sebastien Corchia. After three seasons in the entity and with one more year of contract ahead, the agreement for Corchia to leave with the letter of freedom has been the only possible way out given the shortage of offers to take over his services.

Corchia arrived at Sevilla in the summer of 2017 in the first planning of the club without Monchi in charge. Óscar Arias, current sports director of Cádiz, was the one who opted for Corchia after having transferred the Brazilian Mariano to Turkish football. Corchia played 22 games that year in which injuries made an appearance announcing the ordeal that awaited him. The following year he was loaned to Benfica, where he almost did not play due to a serious injury, while last year he played for Espanyol, where physical problems also weighed him down.

In this way, Corchia is the first of those discarded by Lopetegui who puts an end to his militancy in Nervión. Roque Mesa, Amadou, Aleix Vidal and Gnagnon should be next.