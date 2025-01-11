“I expect a very competitive match where what matters most to me is the attitude of my team,” thinks the Valencia coach before the match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán





The first round of the championship is completed for the Sevilla FC with this Saturday’s game (9:00 p.m.) against Valencia CF in the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Both teams arrive after having different results in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla was eliminated after losing to Almería (4-1) while Valencia qualified for the round of 16 after beating Eldense (0-2). Now, the team coached by Carlos Corberán is thinking about LaLiga again.

«I expect a very competitive match where what matters most to me is the attitude of my team. That’s the key. Continue taking steps and go with all the ambition to take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us. That is the primary objective I have. Sevilla has a very marked game identity and they are building it. “They play from behind, very brave and prefers to press rather than defend,” commented Corberán at the press conference held on the occasion of this Saturday’s match.

«The passing of the days helps us grow and with the attitude that I perceive from the footballers we arrive with options to be a competitive team. My goal is to see the best version of the players, to see them compete with enthusiasm and personality because that is what brings us closer to winning. We have to show the identity of the game, transfer it to the field, be able to attack, defend and manage time well,” commented Corberán in reference to the situation of the Valencian team.