Edwin Guerrero, founder of Corazón Serrano, announced the return of Briela Cirilo to the orchestra last Thursday, February 29. Through a broadcast on Facebook, Guerrero announced that Briela signed a long-term contract with his group and gave more details of the projects they are preparing with the 27-year-old. Below, we tell you all the details of the international production that Corazón Serrano is preparing in Colombia hand in hand with Cirilo.

YOU CAN SEE: Edwin Guerrero from Corazón Serrano confirms the departure of Milagros Díaz: “We are only waiting for her resignation letter”

Will Corazón Serrano launch international production in Colombia?

Edwin Guerrero shared that Briela Cirilo returns to the ranks of Serrano Heart: “We contacted her again, we made her a new financial proposal. Since she does not have a contract on the other side (La Bella Luz), she accepted. She comes back and has just signed a new contract with us.”

After that, Guerrero reported on the projects they will launch soon. “Corazón Serrano has recorded 12 songs in Colombia, of which the one that Briela sings will be released first. It is a cumbia attached to internationalization,” were the words of the founder of the Piura orchestra.

In an exclusive interview with The RepublicEdwin Guerrero pointed out that Colombian producers bet on Corazón Serrano, they invited them to that country and the group from Piura brought musical material to work together: “We have prepared a production that we hope will have another entry,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Briela Cirilo returns to Corazón Serrano and owner of La Bella Luz pronounces: “I feel ashamed of others”

What did Briela Cirilo say after leaving La Bella Luz to return to Corazón Serrano?

“What's better than being in the hands of Corazón Serrano, I'm here, I hope for everyone's support… Nobody is perfect, I hope for the public's understanding“Sometimes things don't go the way we would like,” he said.Briela Cirilo in a broadcast he did with Edwin Guerrero from Corazón Serrano.

Let us remember that Briela's statement came after the founder of La Bella Luz, Óscar Custodiowas upset and indignant with the attitude that Cirilo took when he resigned from his group and returned the money that was deposited as the first payment of his salary.

What did the founder of La Bella Luz say after Briela Cirilo resigned from his orchestra to return to Corazón Serrano?

Oscar Custodiofounder of La Bella Luz, made a broadcast last February 29 in the afternoon and surprised by announcing that Briela Cirilo resigned from his orchestra when he had presented it days before.

“I feel a lot of shame and shame for others… I want you to know how far you go for the ambition to support yourself, to continue earning a lot of money… What just happened is very regrettable and shameful with Miss Briela Cirilo and the gentlemen of Serrano heart that they attack us again in the same way,” said Custodio.

“Miss Briela Cirilo recorded yesterday (February 28) in 'El Reventonazo de la Chola' and today we invited her for this broadcast, but she said she was in poor health. But we discovered that was not true, 20 minutes ago He confirmed to us that he will no longer be in La Bella Luz and will join the ranks of Corazón Serrano. Draw your own conclusions… The news is very unfortunate, but we are going to respond with a lot of work. “I wanted to take this opportunity to clarify the situation… You're going to find out more,” added thefounder of La Bella Luz.

#Corazón #Serrano #launch #international #production #Colombia #Briela #Cirilo #perform #song