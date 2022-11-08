Tamara Gomez She is a well-known cumbia singer who gained quite a bit of fame throughout Peru for being one of the main voices of Corazón Serrano in the best years of the group at a musical level. However, her departure from her group was involved in a controversy in which her former classmates Estrella Torres and Lesly Águila were also involved. Here we tell you all the details.

Thamara Gómez in Serrano Heart

Tamara Gomez is a singer from Piura who surprised us in 2011 by joining Corazón Serrano at the young age of 12. The singer herself won a casting in which she faced 200 other young women who were fighting for just a spot in the group.

She was one of the first young women to join the Guerrero family orchestra together with Lesy Águila. In addition, she worked alongside the remembered Edit Warrior before his death.

Thamara Gómez is having great success in her career. Thamara Gomez/Instagram

Thamara leaving the group

Despite being one of the most recognized voices of Corazón Serrano for interpreting songs like “Tell him” and “The stupid”, Thamara Gómez surprised by announcing in February 2016 her definitive departure from the group after almost 5 years.

The announcement was made through a video posted on his Facebook account: “Hello friends, I inform you that As of the date (February 13) I cease to belong to the Corazón Serrano group, to which I feel infinitely grateful. Very soon you will know my news, I love you, “he said.

Why did you resign from Corazón Serrano?

The untimely departure of Thamara Gómez caused a series of doubts among the followers of Corazón Serrano who asked for explanations on social networks. In addition, rumors arose of a bad relationship between the members of the group, since the singer’s departure occurred after Lesly Aguila and Estrella Torres also left Corazón Serrano to form the Puro Sentimiento orchestra.

Given this, the young woman clarified that her resignation was only due to the fact that she wanted to undertake new musical projects. “I think that all of us, at some point in our lives, make decisions to improve as a person, as an artist, as who we are. I hope you understand me and continue to support me” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Estrella Torres, Leslie Águila and Thamara Gomez were the first Corazón Serrano singers to be hired when they were minors. Photo: Facebook / Serrano Heart

Fans call Thamara a ‘traitor’

A few months after the departure of Thamara Gómez from Corazón Serrano, the singer surprised everyone by confirming her entry into the Puro Sentimiento orchestra, which was made up of Lesly Aguila and Estrella Torres.

This earned him that fans of the orchestra accuse of ‘traitor’, Well, a year before her resignation she had harsh words for her former teammates, whom she called “ungrateful” for withdrawing from Corazón Serrano and launching that new group together. Also, at that time she revealed that her former colleagues did not get along.

Thamara defends herself from criticism

Once again, given the impact of this news, Thamara Gómez used her social networks to defend herself against the people who criticized her for leaving Corazón Serrano.

“I feel extremely happy (to join Puro Sentimiento). I know that many were surprised by this news, I know that many are currently wishing me the best in the world, as there are also those who wish the worst for me “ he wrote on his Facebook account.