The twin sisters Ana Lucía and Ana Claudia Urbina They not only share a blood bond, but also a passion for music, which led them to be part of Corazón Serrano, one of the most popular cumbia groups in Peru. His talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the hearts of Peruvian cumbia followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Lucía Urbina almost left Corazón Serrano for Son Tentación: “Paula Arias proposed it to me”

Who are Corazón Serrano's twin sisters?

The Urbina twins, originally from Piura, joined Serrano Heart in 2015, after his outstanding participation in the program 'La Voz Perú'. Ana Lucía and Ana Claudia quickly won the affection of the public with their sweet voices and stage presence. Together they recorded songs that became hits, such as 'Alma rebel' and 'Someone is going to make you cry'.

These songs highlight the vocal talent of both and their ability to transmit emotions through music.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Lucía Urbina from Corazón Serrano reveals what it is like to work with her ex-partner Edwin Guerrero

Why did one of the twin sisters leave the Corazón Serrano group?

Ana Claudia decided to retire from Serrano Heart months after joining, due to her pregnancy. The news would not have been well received by the owners of the group, which led Ana Claudia to make the difficult decision to leave the orchestra to focus on her new stage as her mother.

After the departure of her sister Ana Claudia, Ana Lucía Urbina has continued her career at Corazón Serrano. She has stood out as one of the group's main voices, recorded several hits and maintained her popularity among followers of Peruvian cumbia. Her stage presence and vocal talent continue to be important pillars for the group.

The Urbina sisters will turn 28 on April 8. Photo: Instagram / Ana Lucía Urbina

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Claudia Urbina, ex-Corazón Serrano, launches as a soloist: “There are going to be challenges and moments of doubt”

What did Ana Lucía Urbina say about Edwin Guerrero Neira?

In an interview, Ana Lucía Urbina He spoke about his current relationship with Edwin Guerrero Neira, leader of Corazón Serrano. He mentioned that, despite rumors and speculation, the bond that unites them is based on respect and mutual admiration. He highlighted that Edwin has been an important pillar in his career and in his personal development within the group.

“My relationship with Edwin lasted 5 years, and we lived together for five years as well. And like any deep, intense and serious relationship, I think things happen for a reason. We broke up two years ago and we were trying to get along with the work issue and there was a lot of awkwardness on the part of both of us, right? Jealousy, on the part of both of us,” he said for Radio Nueva Q.

Ana Lucía also mentioned that currently her bond with Guerrero Neira is very good, since they even dare to play some jokes during the presentations. “What happens is that he is the best, he is a good boss and a good director. The musicians love him a lot and the girls too,” finished.

#Corazón #Serrano #twins #delighted #public #voices