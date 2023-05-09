serrano heart is one of the groups that have been very successful in Peru. In addition to their deep lyrics, the artists of the national group quickly positioned themselves, gaining followers in the country and throughout the world. Emblematic voices like those of Kiara Lozano, Leslie Aguila and Cielo Heredia They make an effort every day to conquer the ears of the listeners, since they had to pass a rigorous casting in order to belong to the group. However, one of the current members did not need to go through this process. Who is it about?

Corazón Serrano is one of the groups most loved by Peruvians. Photo: Instagram / Serrano Heart

YOU CAN SEE: Susana Alvarado: what serious illness forced the member of Corazón Serrano to move away from the stage?

What member of Corazón Serrano did not go through casting?

Through an interview for Carlos Orozco’s YouTube channel, one of the vocalists of serrano heart He confessed that he did not have to go through a casting to belong to the group. Is about Susana Alvaradowho commented that at first she had no intention of auditioning to join the orchestra, but instead applied for another group and ended up being contacted by Lorenzo Guerrero Neira.

“They called me to The Charm of Heart and, in the studio, they tested me with the song “You are not unique”. I started to sing and inside I thought ‘f***’, but when I was going home Don Lorenzo (Guerrero Neira) called me to tell me that Irma was pregnant, that they needed a girl for Corazón Serrano, and that he wanted to try me out. , but I did not see it as a fact ”, Susan said.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi: What message did you receive at the Corazón Serrano show that made you come off stage?

Susana Alvarado was officially presented in 2015

After the young woman spoke Neira Warrior, this episode was reserved, since he did not see it as a fact. However, it was not until November 17, 2015 that she was officially introduced to the national group. “I didn’t tell my family until I just joined the group”held.

Susana Alvarado is one of the voices of Corazón Serrano. Photo: composition LR / Instagram / Susana Alvarado

YOU CAN SEE: Did Lesly Águila have a twin? The sad episode that the member of Corazón Serrano went through

Susana Alvarado told how she gets along with her colleagues from Corazón Serrano

In the same interview with Carlos Orozco, the journalist asked Susana Alvarado what her relationship was like with the other members of the orchestra. The singer herself replied that her relationship was good.

“Many wonder if there is a conflict or if they envy each other, because living with girls can be complicated, but I am very happy that we are a great team and work together. And, when something bad happens, we fix it soon; and, when there is a failure in terms of changing rooms or anything, women are very detailed, we help each other a lot. I, particularly, how much or little I can give them, I always do it with great affection “narrowed.

YOU CAN SEE: El Encanto de Corazón: how was the cumbia group that shares a close bond with Corazón Serrano born?

Why did Susana Alvarado leave the stage?

In a conversation with Carlos Orozco, Susana Alvarado said that she suffers from an illness that forced her to stop singing on stage. “Many of you know that she was in poor health. What I had was acute pyelonephritis, which is a bacterial infection that lodges in the kidney. I am with treatment”, he confessed.

Susana Alvarado has been in Corazón Serrano since 2015. Photo: LR file

Corazón Serrano: Why did Nickol Sinchi suddenly leave the stage?

During a performance of Corazón Serrano, Nickol Sinchi received one of the hardest news that did not allow him to continue on stage. In an interview with Carlos Orozco, the singer revealed that just an hour after the presentation began, during one of the cuts, she was told that her grandfather had died.

“It was when my grandfather died, I was working and I was just starting to work (…) The show had just started, not even an hour had passed and then I got the message from my father that my grandfather had died and I was very close to my grandparents (…) It shocked me a lot, and I couldn’t continue, I had to get off,” he said.

Susana Alvarado on Instagram

Singer Susana Alvarado She is active on her social networks, being one of the main Instagram ones. In this account, she maintains 426,000 followers and usually publishes details of her day-to-day life, trips, and presentations with the northern band.