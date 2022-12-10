serrano heart is one of the most famous cumbia orchestras in Peru. Its catchy hits and charismatic members have managed to win the affection of the public that is always up to date with new songs.

However, few know that the late singer Edit Guerrero greatly influenced the success of the group, she was in charge of singing a song that brought fame to the orchestra.

How were the beginnings of Corazón Serrano?

Corazón Serrano is about to celebrate its 30 years. Its formation took place in Piura in 1993 under the name of Los Hermanos Gerrero Neira. The first female voices were Yrma Guerrero, Edita Guerrero and Noemi Guerrerobut over the years the latter ceased to appear in the group without explanation.

“The beginning was difficult, but perseverance and working as a family, as a team, is very important to meet the objectives. We are very grateful,” Yrma Guerrero recently told the “Weekly Report” program.

Edita Guerrero and the song that led the group to success

Corazón Serrano had been working with all her might to make a name for herself in the music industry. At the age of 12, Edita Guerrero began to sing in the group and she stood out for her high-pitched voice.

Product of her talent, Edita Guerrero managed to record “Luna dile a mi amor” in 2010. This song was positioned as the orchestra’s first hit and began to gain fame throughout Peru. Later, Estrella Torres, Thamara Gómez joined the group and other songs such as “I can no longer live without you” or “Por amor corazón” arrived.

Edita’s death

Corazón Serrano was at the peak of his career, when on March 1, 2014, news shook Peru. Edita Guerrero died at the age of 30 due to a brain aneurysm, which would have been caused by various physical injuries.

Edita Guerrero Neyra continues to be remembered with great affection by the followers of Corazón Serrano. Photo: Edita Guerrero Neyra/Facebook.

Corazón Serrano asks fans not to forget Edita

Several years after her departure, the leader of the orchestra, Edwin Guerrero, thanked the fans for the affection that the followers still have for Edita and asked that they always keep her in mind.

“In all the shows Edita is present, people always remember her songs. If they forget about Edita, it is because they forgot about Corazón Serrano because Corazón Serrano is Edita”.

Songs by Corazón Serrano were rejected on the radio

The singer Yrma Guerrero revealed that in the early years of Corazón Serrano, some national radio stations refused to broadcast the orchestra’s songs due to its peculiar name. Despite this and true to her beliefs, she and her family decided to keep the title.

“My brother (Lorenzo Guerrero) went to certain radio stations to have them play the music and always the name, Corazón Serrano, was like an obstacle. I put your music, but if you change your name. My brother said: “No, I’m from the mountains, I identify myself with my name,” he commented.

Yrma Guerrero was born in the Piura region and with her brothers founded Corazón Serrano. Photo: Yrma Guerrero/Instagram

Corazón Serrano premiered “I Still Love You”

On November 25 the group serrano heart He surprised his thousands of followers with the premiere of a new song: “I still love you.” The new theme is performed by the singer Nickol Sinchi and it is expected to be a success.

“The song with the video clip is phenomenal, it will be spectacular. Congratulations, Corazón Serrano”, “Great video clip”, are some of the comments received by the new musical proposal of the northern cumbia group.