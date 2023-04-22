serrano heart is a northern cumbia group with 30 years of history. For its lead, female and male voices have paraded, among the latter are known those of Edu Baluarte, Jorge Chapa and Frank Ríos. However, there were more artists, whose names are not as well known, but who were an important part of the group, and who continue to make a living from music, although not with the same popularity and success.

cuto olaya

Augusto Rafael Olaya Vásquez, nicknamed ‘Cuto’ Olaya, got his musical takeoff with Armonía 10 and the hit song “Snake”. However, previously, at the end of the 90s, she was part of Corazón Serrano and recorded “When the poppies bloom” and “Bombas de corazón”.

In September 2021, he married Pauline Estelle and, on December 29 of that year, their son Rafael was born. The cumbia singer has lived in Switzerland for years, and performs throughout Europe with his group Cuto Olaya and Orchestra. Finally, in October 2022, she released her new single to the rhythm of salsa “I already lost her”.

Miguel Yacila

Carlos Miguel Yacila Balladares had a fleeting visit to Corazón Serrano, almost two decades ago. On YouTube, there is hardly a presentation singing the mix of songs: “Pastorcita”, “El fastidioso” and “Chofercito mañoso”.

Until 2021, he was part of Piura Boy’s Orchestra. That year he became independent and launched Miguelito and his band. He mainly performs at private events such as birthdays.

Nestor Ivan, the ‘Chorri’

18 years ago, Néstor Iván Adrianzén Quispe, the ‘Chorri’, delighted the public of Corazón Serrano with hits such as “Forgive me”, “Golpes en el corazón” and “Alitas quebradas”, sung as a duet with Yrma Guerrero.

Since 2015, he works with his own orchestra brown earth for you. Among his best-known themes are “I’m freezing to death” and “Today’s guambras”. On a personal level, Néstor Iván is married to Janet Guzmán Chuica and is the father of two children.

Abraham Juniors

The ex-vocalist of Corazón Serrano, Abraham Juniorssang the hit with the orchestra “Give me back my life” among others. When he left, he paraded through various cumbia groups such as Zafiro Sensual, Besito Sensual, Amaya Hermanos, Lágrima Sensual, Son de Amor, Los Gitanos Perú, Encanto de Amazonas, to name a few. As a result, she has various nicknames, such as ‘The prince of sanjuanera cumbia’, ‘The Prinss’ and ‘El gitano mayor’.

As a soloist, he collaborated, in 2021, with Jairo Castillo in the song “Bad Girl QMBIA CLASS”. In March 2023, Abraham Yuniors announced his return to the group Corazón Sensual.

Beto Rios

The singer Beto Rios, In addition to Corazón Serrano, he was part of a long history of groups and orchestras: Corazón Sensual, Karicia Sensual, Papillón, Explosión de Iquitos and Dulce Pasión. Although he did not come out on good terms at all, as he suggested in the interview with Luis Peña, for his YouTube channel.

Currently, Beto Ríos has his own group, Voice and Feeling. In her musical repertoire, “Forget me about you” and “You are going to miss me” are presented.

louis castillo

10 years ago, in February 2013, Lucho Castillo was presented as the revelation of Corazón Serrano. Now, he is considered one of the best voices of cumbia sanjuanera. Since 2019, he joined Zafiro Sensual and announced his departure in February 2023.

That allowed his launch as a soloist under the stage name of Luis Castillo, El Potrillo. In April, she announced the premiere of four songs: “Mar, tell him to come back”, “Sad disappointment”, “I will not cry for your absence” and “What a fool I was”.

Alex Guerrero

Among the so-called golden hits that Alex Guerrero recorded with Corazón Serrano are “Bombas del corazón” and “Amargo licor”, the latter a duet with Yrma Guerrero Neyra.

Like other former vocalists, Alex Guerrero took advantage of his name to launch his own orchestra, La nueva integración, with which he hosts private events in his native Piura. In August 2022, he debuted on the YouTube account of Waykis Productionsa mix of songs that include “Mujer prohibida” and “Como viene se va”.