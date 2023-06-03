The group serrano heart He has managed to win the affection of the Peruvian public. Their incomparable voices and heartfelt lyrics captured the hearts of the people and many of the women who made up the orchestra now seek to shine with their own names. Thus, the group from Piura detailed the list of requirements in case any new voice wishes to join and seek success. Find out, in this note, all the details of the casting and the requirements to belong to this outstanding orchestra.

Corazón Serrano has more than 30 years of experience. Photo: Instagram / Corazón Serrano.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi, former singer of Corazón Serrano, debuted as a soloist in Villa El Salvador: “Hermosa voz”

Who is the only member who did not pass casting in Corazón Serrano?

Through an interview for Carlos Orozco’s YouTube channel, one of the vocalists of Corazón Serrano confessed that she did not have to go through a casting to belong to the group. This is Susana Alvarado, who commented that initially she had no intention of auditioning and joining the orchestra, but that she applied for another group and ended up being contacted by Lorenzo Guerrero Neira.

“They called me for El Encanto de Corazón and, in the studio, they tested me with the song “You are not unique”. I started to sing and, inside me, I thought ‘f***’, but when I was going home Don Lorenzo (Guerrero Neira) called me to tell me that Irma was pregnant, that they needed a girl for Corazón Serrano, and that he I wanted to try, but I did not see it as a fact ”, Susan said.

YOU CAN SEE: Milena Warthon after presentation with Corazón Serrano: “Amazing, the first time I sang cumbia”

What is the main requirement to belong to Corazón Serrano?

on the same channel Carlos Orozco, Edwin Guerrero, one of the owners of the orchestra, revealed the first information that they recognize of a woman to belong to the group. He indicated that they must have ‘angel’, since singing techniques are taught, but charisma is not learned.

“We look for the timbre of voice, that it has an angel, that it interprets the song differently. If you don’t have experience or vocal technique, you can learn that, but you don’t learn the feeling”, held.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: Which singer has been in the cumbia group the longest?

Who are the current members of Corazón Serrano?

Corazón Serrano has been in the Peruvian music industry for 30 years. Known figures have passed through the emblematic group from Piura, who marked the Peruvian public for their passionate interpretations. Find out who are the current performers who captivate with their voices:

sky heredia

Kiara Lozano

Ana Lucia Urbina

Susana Alvarado

yrma guerrero

Lesly Eagle

#Corazón #Serrano #demanding #requirements #meet #join #orchestra