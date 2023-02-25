Two new releases! Cielo Heredia and Edu Baluarte joined serrano heart and they have become the protagonists of the two songs that the group has just released.

This Friday, February 24, serrano heart presented their new voices in two songs that will rock Peruvian cumbia. Cielo Heredia and Edu Baluarte were the singers chosen to interpret these songs that are already available on YouTube.

Corazón Serrano released a new song

Incredible. Just weeks after announcing her 2 new entries, Corazón Serrano premiered the video clip for her new song “Inténtalo tú”, in which the main voice was Edu Baluarte. In the images you can see the singer artist in the center of a recording studio, while meters behind you can see the other members such as Cielo Heredia and Lesly Aguilar dancing to the music.