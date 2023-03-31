serrano heart It has become one of the cumbia orchestras most loved by the Peruvian public, which is why it is requested in every corner of the country. The group visited the city of tumbes this March to give a show in front of hundreds of followers. The situation did not turn out as expected and, therefore, the concert had to be suspended despite the attempts of Edwin Guerrero’s group to continue.

In a video published by the entertainer of the musical group, it is possible to see how they continue to play despite the fact that heavy rain began to fall. The minutes passed and the rainfall did not stop. The public was also affected, as they could slip in the puddle that was slowly forming.

Corazón Serrano avoided electrical risks

Corazón Serrano had to take action in the face of the complication they experienced as a result of the weather, since in each presentation they have cables and instruments that have current on stage that they must take care of for the safety of both the public and the musicians.

“We have many live cables and instruments on stage and for the safety of the public and the group, we had to stop the show. See you soon, Tumbes”.

Corazón Serrano and the times he canceled concerts because of the weather

It is not the first time that Corazón Serrano has canceled one of his presentations because of the weather, remember that two weeks ago The group uploaded a statement on their social networks announcing that they were forced not to appear in Pacasmayo due to the “imminent rains” as they detailed in their post.

Corazón Serrano cancels presentation in Pacasmayo due to heavy rains. Photo: Corazon Serrano / Instagram

Corazón Serrano received a heavy fine for hiring minors

A few years ago, and despite its fame throughout Peru, Corazón Serrano could not avoid receiving a heavy fine from Sunafil for failing to comply with its employees.

In this way, the companies in charge of the group were notified to pay 760,000 soles to this government institution.

Nickol Sinchi said goodbye to Corazón Serrano

After 9 years as part of the Corazón Serrano forward, Nickol Sinchi He decided to end his stage as a singer of the Piurana group and said goodbye with an emotional message at a concert in Bajo Piura. “Thank the Corazón Serrano musical school. For me it has been an honor and a pride to have belonged to Corazón Serrano, a dream come true. And (I thank) my musical parents Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo and Irma, also the Guerreros Neyra”, said the singer with a lot of nostalgia, at first.

Corazón Serrano: The time Jorge Chapa surprised Nickol Sinchi on stage

Jorge Chapa He gave her a huge red balloon in the shape of a heart and she took her chest as a symbol of love and dedication. At that moment, Nickol Sinchi He approached with a smile on his face and returned the gift.

Who are the members of Corazón Serrano and how old are they?

Corazón Serrano is very popular in our country and its members, thanks to their musical talent, have gained thousands of followers. Who know who they are? We detail the artists that make up the cumbia group and their ages.

Yrma Guerrero: 44 years old

Lesly Eagle: 28 years old

Cielo Heredia: 18 years

Kiara Lozano: 21 years old

Ana Lucia Urbina: 25 years

Susana Alvarado: 25 years old

Nickol Sinchi, Yrma Guerrero, Kiara Lozano, Lesly Águila, Susana Alvarado Carmen and Ana Lucía Urbina are the 6 vocalists of Corazón Serrano. Photo: Composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

Corazón Serrano: Who are your 2 new musical voices?

serrano heart It continues to reap success and in 2023 it surprised its fans by announcing the addition of two new talents to its ranks. The news generated great flight in social networks.

The first is Cielo Heredia. The Chiclayana took the stage in one of Corazón Serrano’s presentations to sing the song “Vuelve”, which was previously in charge of Nickol Sinchi. The show took place in Huachipa and thus began this long artistic path.

The second is Edu Boluarte. The 22-year-old participated in “La voz kids” and later in “La voz Perú”. In addition, the talent went through the programs “Peru has talent” and “Little giants.” His voice matured, his face became better known and thus, managing to stand out in the last season of La Voz, he fills the eyes of the Guerrero Neyra brothers.