Corazón Serrano received several blunders during a concert in the town of Huancabamba, Piura region. Although this group comes from this northern area, the public still showed their displeasure against the singers and musicians last Sunday, January 14. According to videos recorded by the attendees, the repeated sound failures during the show, problems with the stage and delays that kept the audience in anxiety.

Despite everything, the cumbia orchestra completed its presentation. In this regard, users on social networks comment that this This is not the first time that these types of incidents have occurred with Corazón Serrano in Huancabamba. In 2023, the group also appeared and recorded failures in that location. Regarding this, Edwin Guerrero himself, owner of the orchestra, confirmed it.

What happened in Huancabamba?

The presentation of Serrano Heart in Huancabamba it was scheduled for Sunday, January 14 for the province's anniversary. However, there were problems with the stage in which the equipment was to be installed. The latter was in charge of the Provincial Municipality of Huancabamba. After the arrival of the singers to the town, The show was delayed for several hours, generating uncertainty among the public.

According to the Tribuna Libre Huancabamba portal, the Corazón Serrano artists spent several minutes on stage trying to correct the deficiencies. “That stage is too small for Corazón Serrano”, “There is a contract, it must be fulfilled”, “Corazon Serrano starts with a terrible concert”, users cited on Facebook.

After the start of the show, it was also noted that at times the music was cut off and the singers had to stop several times. As expected, the audience began to mess up and complaints like: “Again?” were heard.

