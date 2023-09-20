Serrano Heart has positioned itself as one of the most beloved cumbia orchestras in Peru. Due to its fame and popularity, the group from Piura, led by the Guerrero Neira brothers, has concerts in various places in the country, so having mobility for them is essential.

Faced with such a need, the Corazón Serrano group has used buses to travel within the national territory and abroad. Although, as mentioned by its creative director, Leodan Guerrero Neirato Lto Republic; Previously the group traveled in vans and minivans, but currently they have launched their new bus.

Corazón Serrano and her modern bus

Corazón Serrano has a new bus, a Scania-Marcopolo Paradiso, 1800DD – G8, which has filled them with joy and pride. According to what Leodan Neira told La República, The group has “acquired one of the best buses on the market”, since they consider this space as their “second home”.

In addition, The purchase corresponds to a need for greater rest for all the members of Corazón Serrano. “We are highly prioritizing the issue of exhaustion, tiredness, because that, in the long run, can greatly harm our health. Also arriving exhausted at some point, where you have to work giving a good show, is not ideal,” said Leodan Guerrero Neira.

Corazón Serrano travels to her different concerts using her buses. Photo: Corazón Serrano

As for the bus, it has 2 floors and a capacity for 32 people, including the drivers. Regarding the available areas, the new Corazón Serrano bus has an office, a warehouse, among others.

Corazón Serrano is guaranteed complete rest with her new bus. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Although the model may be familiar to some, this vehicle has been exclusively conditioned to meet all the needs of the members of Corazón Serrano. Therefore, its creation lasted just over a year. The financing of this unit has meant a large investment by the orchestra.

“Yes, we have had to break the ‘pig’, as they say, but it is what we deserve and what our colleagues also deserve. There is a lot of sacrifice in this job, although many people do not believe it, there is a lot of physical work, Well, you do need to rest well,” said Leodan.

In this way, Corazón Serrano will officially debut its new bus between the second or third week of October. Likewise, for the members it represents the image of the cumbia group, since, according to Leodan Guerrero Neira, it serves for fans to take snapshots with it.

“It is a very striking bus, quite large, very attractive, so it also helps us because there are people who even take photos of themselves on the bus, as an image it also helps us a lot,” he said.

