A new voice in the orchestra! Cielo Heredia is the young woman chosen to sing the most symbolic songs of Corazón Serrano.

This Monday, January 30, serrano heart announced Cielo Heredia as the new member of the orchestra, who will sing the most symbolic songs of the group together with her companions. This news was announced through social networks and, in this note, we tell you who is the 18-year-old girl who will be directed by Yrma Guerrero.

Through his official Facebook account, Corazón Serrano announced that they have hired a new job for the orchestra. This is Cielo Heredia, an 18-year-old girl from Chiclayo who promises to give her voice to set the rhythm for the cumbias of the Peruvian group.

“Cradle of artists. As from time to time, we look for new talents and, on this occasion, we present Cielo Heredia, 18 years old, from Chiclayo, who has a beautiful voice. We are fans that with her talent she will make us dance and enjoy”, you can read in the description of the post.

Cielo Heredia is the new member of Corazón Serrano. Photo: @corazónserrano/Instagram

Who is Cielo Heredia, the new voice of Corazón Serrano?

The new member of Corazón Serrano is a young woman who was born in Chiclayo. Currently, she is 18 years old and studying Psychology. She is an animal lover and is passionate about playing volleyball.

Despite the recent announcement of the cumbiambera orchestra, Cielo Heredia already had some performances with his companions. She was praised for her performance and her brand new voice that emanates from her in front of the audience.

On her official Instagram account, Cielo Heredia accumulates more than 4,000 followers, to whom she shows her day-to-day life and the happiest moments in her life.