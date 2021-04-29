Corazón Serrano announced on his social networks that he will postpone the virtual concert for Mother’s Day that he was going to offer on May 8th. Through an official statement, the Piura group of Cumbia explained that this decision is due to the situation that its founder is going through, Lorenzo Guerrero placeholder image, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In its message, the group, known for themes such as “I don’t know anything about love”, “To the root” or “I decided to live without you” asked its followers to pray for the speedy recovery of their leader, who is fighting for his life due to respiratory complications that occurred due to the coronavirus.

“Dear friends, we make public the postponement of the event announced for Mother’s Day (May 8), due to the health of one of our leaders, Lorenzo Guerrero placeholder image, for whom we extend the invitation to pray for him. We look forward to your understanding “, says the publication of Serrano Heart On Instagram.

Serrano Heart

Lesly Águila asks to pray for the founder of Corazón Serrano

A few days ago, Lesly Águila invoked her fans to pray for the health of the founder of Corazón Serrano, who is fighting COVID-19. In her message, the cumbia singer was hopeful in the speedy recovery of Lorenzo Guerrero.

“My lord, I beg you to grant health to Floresmilda García García and Lorenzo Guerrero Neira, who are suffering from the COVID-19 virus. Put your healing hand on them so that they quickly regain their health. Amen, ”he wrote on his Instagram.

Lesly Eagle heart mountain

Corazón Serrano, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.