Renowned musical groups such as Corazón Serrano, Los Caribeños de Guadalupe, Súper Grupo, Los Campesinos de Bambamarca and the singers Tony Rosado and Marisol will be present at the tribute to Santa Rosa de Lima which is organized in the city of Trujillo.

Where will the concert be?

The activity will take place in the town of Santa Rosa, in the district of Moche, province of Trujillo, on the esplanade where the mochero erotic huaco is located.

Trujillos will celebrate on the Moche esplanade. Photo: courtesy

When will the presentation of the groups and artists be?

Tribute to the patron saint of the National Police It will be next Wednesday, August 30 and will be accompanied by a gastronomic festival.

What does Marisol say about her music?

Likewise, the cumbia singer confessed that her time in music is gratifying, since it helps female empowerment. “My way of singing and my songs have influenced several women and perhaps many artists. Each of my songs are my experiences and through them I empower women to get ahead, to fight, not to fall and if they do , to stop,” said the interpreter of “La escobita”.

