serrano heart is one of the main cumbia groups in Peru. Its successful songs and talented musicians have managed to position the group at the top of the music industry and, as a result, the members have always sought to be transparent with their audience. However, there are those who have always wondered what the relationship that girls have is like due to day-to-day coexistence. Susana Alvarado was encouraged to reveal all these details some time ago in an interview with Carlos Orozco.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi: what does the singer do after her retirement from Corazón Serrano?

How do the members of Corazón Serrano get along?

Carlos Orozco He asked him about living with the girls in the group after some rumors of alleged enmities. The communicator emphasized that even spending so much time together can generate a curve of emotions – that they cry together, laugh, hate each other, love each other. In this regard, the singer stated.

“Many wonder if there is a conflict or if they envy each other, because living with girls can be complicated, but I am very happy that we are a great team and we work together. And, when something bad happens, we fix it soon; and, when there is a failure in terms of changing rooms or anything, women are very detailed, we help each other a lot. I, particularly, how much or little I can give them, I always do it with great affection ”, said the interpreter of “They criticize us”.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano: Lesly Águila impacts when she sings in front of tourists on the train to Machu Picchu

Susana Alvarado assures that they are a true team

Subsequently, the vocalist highlighted the personality of each of the members and stressed that they are a great team. As she commented, living together has allowed them to get to know each other in depth.

“They all have their charm, they all have their light and shine, they have their qualities. We all have flaws, mistakes, but by saying ‘I’m failing at this and I want to be better’, you can do it”. I congratulate my colleagues, because little by little they have tried to be better people, they have also grown professionally. I am happy, because with the passing of time, we have known each other more, and now we know what bothers us, what makes us laugh; and I think we have managed to be a great team, and I think it shows when we are on stage, ”she added.

Susana Alvarado is one of the members with the longest tenure in Corazón Serrano. Photo: composition el Popular/Instagram/Susana Alvarado

How did Susana Alvarado join Corazón Serrano?

Susana Alvarado revealed that he had no plans to reach Corazón Serrano. In fact, she passed the casting to be part of El Encanto de Corazón (orchestra attached to Corazón Serrano), but finally she stayed in the most popular.

“They called me for El Encanto de Corazón, and in the studio they tested me with the song ‘You’re not unique.’ I started to sing, and inside of me I thought ‘f***’; but, when I was going home, Don Lorenzo (Guerrero Neira) called me to tell me that Irma was pregnant, that they needed a girl for Corazón Serrano, and that he wanted to try me, but I did not see it as a fact ”, detailed.

Who is Susana Alvarado?

Susana Alvarado He was born in Piura and is currently 24 years old. Her career as a singer began at a very young age, when she joined the Deleites Andinos group. Today she is one of the main vocalists of the group and she enjoys the support of all her fans.

Susana Alvarado applied for Encanto de Corazón, but ended up in Corazón Serrano. Photo: Instagram

Corazón Serrano will offer a concert for Labor Day

Corazón Serrano has announced that it will offer a show on May 1, Labor Day, at the Fronteras Unidas venue, located at 178 Carlos Izaguirre Avenue in the Independencia district.

They will be the star artists and will be accompanied by the Zafiro Sensual and Amor Paisano orchestras. Tickets are already available on the Vaope.com website. and the cost is as follows:

VIP zone: 87.40 soles

87.40 soles General Zone: 65.80 soles

65.80 soles General Area:33.40 soles.Valid only for entry before 6:00 pm on the day of the event. After that hour you would pay the difference.

Corazón Serrano will share the stage with three orchestras of the cumbia genre. Photo: Corazón Serrano/Facebook

What does Nickol Sinchi do after leaving Corazón Serrano?

After his sudden resignation from Corazón Serrano, Nickol Sinchi has been spending time with his loved ones, especially his family. He thus made it known through a Facebook transmission in which he met his followers again.

“I want to take advantage of this time to spend time with my family, but soon there will be a lot of news. I have many things to tell you. I am working on myself, I am working to improve as a person and as an artist (…) Be aware of my social networks that beautiful things are comings”, announced the artist.

Lesly Águila offers a free “concert” when she sings on the train to Machu Picchu

The singer of Corazón Serrano was on board a train bound for the ruins of Machu Picchu, when it occurred to her to give a small ‘show’ to the passengers of the transport. The peculiar moment was shared on the artist’s social networks and, in the video, you can see how two dancers join her musical number to dance to the rhythm of her verses.

Corazón Serrano suspends concert after LIVE incident

At the beginning of April, Corazón Serrano presented difficulties in the development of their concert in Tumbes, despite the efforts of their leader Edwin Guerrero to want to move it forward. Given the heavy rains in the area, the group was forced to cancel the show.

This is because on its stage, the orchestra has cables and instruments that could have harmed the public in contact with the downpour. “We have many live cables and instruments on stage and for the safety of the public and the group, we had to stop the show. See you soon, Tumbes”, they said.

#Corazón #Serrano #enmity #members #group