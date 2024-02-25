Serrano Heart, one of the symbol groups of Peruvian cumbia, commemorated its 31-year career with a spectacular concert that will remain engraved in the memory of all attendees. At this celebration, various artists were present, such as Yahaira Plasencia, who stole the looks and applause of the fans of the Guerrero Neira family orchestra. Below, we show you all the details of this collaboration that has left more than one in shock.

How was Yahaira Plasencia's presentation at the 31st anniversary of Corazón Serrano?

Serrano Heart He dared to invite to the stage Yahaira Plasencia during its 31st anniversary, which took place at the Lima Cultural Club in Chorrillos. The salsa singer went up and performed the song 'Mix corazón liar' alongside Yrma Guerrero, Lesly Águila, Ana Lucia Urbina, Susana Alvarado, Kiara Lozano and Milagros Díaz.

Given this, the fans of the Piura group were shocked and did not hesitate to congratulate the founder of Serrano Heart for doing this collaboration live.

“I was there and the energy that Yaha has, ufff… Edwin Guerrero Neira, you are a genius”“Yahaira, you are going to break the cumbia. You are magnificent”, “'Yaha', stay in the cumbia”, “How about energy and stage dominance”, “Excellent presentation. Yahaira, change genre, without leaving aside your passion, which is salsa, but Peru is cumbia in its entirety”, were some comments of social media users.

Which artists were present at the 31st anniversary of Corazón Serrano?

One of the most notable surprises during this anniversary was the presence of renowned artists from the Peruvian music scene, who joined the celebration to pay tribute to the influence and legacy of Serrano Heart.

Figures like Marine Water, Anthology and Raúl Romero They took the stage to share moments of nostalgia and joy with the current members and the public.

What is the last song that Corazón Serrano released?

Singer Anna Carina announced a new collaboration with the popular cumbia group Serrano Heart. The news was revealed on social networks, which generated great expectations among followers of both parties.

This urban cumbia titled 'Your love hurts me', played by Anna Carina and Kiara Lozanoit premiered on 23 of February. This release has been well received by their fans: “What a beautiful union”, “Congratulations, Anna Carina and Corazón Serrano. Excellent song”, “Come on, Corazón Serrano, happy anniversary, they really shined with this collaboration”, “They were “The video and the song are very nice, of course.”

Who is the last vocalist to join Corazón Serrano in 2024?

Milagros Diaz She is the new member of the group Serrano Heart. At 18 years old, Milagros already has experience in tropical music, since he was a prominent figure in The Beautiful Lightin which he left his mark with songs like 'Mentiritas' and 'Sed de amor'.

Originally from Piura, Milagros began to show her passion for music from a very young age and at the age of 11 she had already had the opportunity to sing with Corazón Serrano, which marked the beginning of a dream that is now materializing.

His departure from The Beautiful Light It was marked by words of gratitude towards the orchestra and his colleagues. His incorporation into Serrano Heart It generated great expectation and enthusiasm among both the members of the group and the followers of cumbia. Milagros has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and she promised to give her best in this new stage.

Milagros Díaz left La Bella Luz to dazzle in Corazón Serrano. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo-La República/Corazón Serrano/Instagram by Milagros Díaz

