serrano heart, one of the most recognized cumbia groups at the national level, is getting ready to celebrate its 30th anniversary in a big way and they will do it together with their fans. The orchestra made up of Kiara, Susana, Lesly and Ana Lucia will perform a massive concert on July 15 in the Parque de la Exposición. They will play their best hits, with which they have won the affection of the public over the last few years. Know ALL THE DETAILS of this special event.

What time will the Corazón Serrano concerts start?

Within the framework of its 30 years, Corazón Serrano announced that this Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, it will offer a double concert for all its fans. The event will start from 5:00 p.m. and it will last until approximately midnight, as can be read on the Teleticket page.

Corazón Serrano gets ready to appear in the Parque de la Exposición. Photo: Instagram

How to buy tickets for the Corazón Serrano concert?

For those who wish to see the members of Corazón Serrano live, they can purchase their tickets through the Teleticket website. Tickets for the first concert have sold out in the Platinum and VIP areas. They are only available in the general area and the price is S/46.00.

Likewise, for the concert on Sunday, July 16, the three areas will be enabled and prices range from S/65.00 soles and S/185.00.

Tickets for the Corazón Serrano concert. Photo: Teleticket capture

