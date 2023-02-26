the young singer Edu Baluarte He began his musical career on television when he was barely 12 years old. Over time, she knew how to earn a space on social networks, as some of her videos went viral and have more than 100,000 views.

Edward Baluarte is the new member of Corazón Serrano, an orchestra characterized by being a hotbed of great talents, who over time have managed to earn their own space within music. Edu is a young singer who started at a very young age in “Voz kids” and in other programs that made his artistic career develop to the point that today he belongs to one of the most important groups in the country. In the following note, find out the artist’s age and his time on television channels and YouTube.

How old is Edu Baluarte?

Edward Baluarte He is only 22 years old and his television career began in the program “La Voz Kids” when he was only 12 years old. The little artist chose the song “Dream” by Luis Miguel, his interpretation convinced Kalimba, Anna Carina Copello and Eva Ayllón, who did not hesitate to praise his great voice and talent.

“Wow, how beautiful, Eduardo Ayllón,” Eva joked, being fascinated by such an interpretation. Likewise, Kalimba surrendered to his talent and did not hesitate to fill him with compliments, just like Anna Carina, because that boy not only conquered the jury but also the public that did not stop giving him an ovation.

How was your return to television?

Almost 10 years later, Eduardo He returned for his revenge, but to the major leagues, this time to “La Voz” where, as in 2014, he managed to win over four masters of national and international music: Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Guillermo Dávila, who he was her coach in the competition.

Edu Baluarte and his time on “La Voz”. Photo: Capture YouTube The Voice

At the same time, the great Edu had a heyday on social networks, as he organized a small recording studio in his home and dedicated himself to recording videos for his YouTube account, a channel that had more than 6,600 followers and even more than 102,000 views on a single video. Between covers, his own music and compilations from his time on “La Voz”, the young singer achieved followers who crowned him the ‘King of YouTube’.

Now, after his arrival at “Corazón Serrano”, Edu Baluarte He has had his followers excited since his first performance as an official member of the orchestra, in which he performed songs such as “Volviste a llorar” and “Promesas de amor”.