serrano heart continues to celebrate its 30 years of artistic career with more music and giving opportunities to new voices. Among the latest signings is Edu Baluarte, the singer who became fairly well known for his participation in “La voz Perú” and who was recently linked to Kiara Lozano, his co-worker in the Guerrero Neira brothers’ orchestra. .

Although there are people who know Edu Baluarte By joining Corazón Serrano, people who follow his career know that the 23-year-old singer has a career that he forged from a very young age with his participation in well-known reality shows in our country such as “Peru has talent”, “Little giants ” and “The voice Peru”.

There is no doubt that his entry into Corazón Serrano has generated more talk about him in the media and that his legion of followers has increased considerably. In this note, he learns a little more about Edu Baluarte and his career as a Peruvian interpreter.

How did Edu Baluarte become known?

A decade ago, Edu Baluarte already had an excellent voice and command of the stage, so at the age of 12 he was encouraged to appear in the blind auditions of “La voz Kids”, interpreting “Sueña”, by Luis Miguel. On that occasion, the first one who gave her a vote of confidence was Eva Ayllón, who even stood up.

In that 2014 performance, Kalimba and Anna Carina Copello also flipped their chairs when Eduardo demonstrated his treble. “How beautiful you have sung, my love, really! I am not going to advise you anything. I am going to demand that you do it well”, said Eva Ayllón before being chosen by the little singer.

His time on “La voz Kids” was favorable. Although she did not win the singing contest, Baluarte made it to the semifinals. “He is very charismatic. I like him a lot and he has a nice voice, ”said Kalimba after hearing him sing“ Dream ”again. “I wouldn’t want to be in your place, Evita. That child has a clear timbre of voice. He has beautiful treble, ”added Copello.

The return of Edu Baluarte to “La voz Perú”

After passing through “The voice Kids”, Edu Baluarte continued educating his voice and sharing his passion for music with his younger brother. It was in the year 2021 that the young man was encouraged to return to “La voz Perú” with the intention of showing his talent. On that occasion, the singer impressed Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Guillermo Dávila, with the song “I love you, I love you”.

The first to trust his voice was Guillermo Dávila. The rest turned their chairs for a well-held note from Edu. Finally, the one from Callao decided to stay in the team of the Venezuelan artist. Although he could not win the competition, Edu Baluarte managed to stand out for his way of interpreting.

During his time at “La voz Perú”, the chalaco demonstrated his talent with songs like “My treasure”, “I’m going to miss you”, “I love you, I love you” and “Part of this game”. One of his best moments in the contest was when he sang “No es cierto”, alongside Amy Gutiérrez, who was the first winner of “La voz Kids”.

His passage through the cumbia

Due to his notable participation in “La voz Perú”, the owners of the Caribeños de Guadalupe did not take long to hire Edu Baluarte, who managed to be at the anniversary of the cumbia orchestra for its 50-year career.

However, Edu Baluarte’s time with Caribeños de Guadalupe was fleeting, as were his teammates who entered with him. Despite this, he managed to record the video clip for the song “Forgive me”, which has already exceeded 107,000 views on YouTube. The good comments from his followers did not take long either.

Why were Edu Baluarte and Kiara Lozano linked?

After leaving the Caribeños de Guadalupe, Edu Baluarte continued in the world of music as a soloist, until he delighted his followers by being part of Corazón Serrano. Although he was a bit shy at first, as the days went by, he became more confident on stage. Even a video of him with Kiara Lozano went viral.

Rumors of a possible relationship between Kiara Lozano and Edu Baluarte, who turned 23 in April, originated from a video that was shared on various virtual platforms. In the clip, it only shows the good chemistry between the singers of Corazón Serrano.

Given the rumors, the first who came out to clarify her sentimental situation was Kiara Lozano, who was blunt in pointing out that she does not have an affair with Edu and that she is single.

“I have a lot of messages asking me about this (in reference to the alleged romance with Edu Baluarte), for which I have to answer: ‘I am single, without a partner, without dating, without headaches, without anyone I like, nothing at all. ‘” he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

How did Edu Baluarte join Corazón Serrano?

On January 10, Corazón Serrano shared an announcement on his social networks to find young talents for the Pacaipampa group: “Are you between 17 and 26 years old, talented for singing, scenic development, desire to grow artistically and would you like to be part of this important musical company? ”, says the message.

Days later, Corazón Serrano announced the entry of Edu Baluarte. Apparently, the participant of “La voz Perú” captivated the Guerrero Neira brothers, who warmly welcomed him in his first presentation that took place at the El Remanso venue, where he sang songs such as “Volviste a llorar” and “Promesas de love”.

