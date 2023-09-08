Since entering serrano heart, Susana Alvarado accumulated many followers, since her voice has come to conquer the lovers of cumbia sanjuanera. Although she had a penchant for rancheras, waltzes or romantic music, the interpreter of ‘Nos critican’ changed her mind, because During his adolescence he had the opportunity to integrate a small groupwhose owner was a former member of the orchestra of the Guerrero Neira brothers.

Susana Alvarado He demonstrated his talent for music from his school days and even participated in singing contests. After that, the young He debuted in San Juan cumbia with the Cielo Serrano orchestra from Piura.. Next, we tell you who was the artist who gave him a chance in his group.

How did a former member of Corazón Serrano help Susana Alvarado debut in cumbia?

He Stalin Zapata he decided to withdraw from Corazón Serrano to form a small orchestra. Some time later, the Piura official formalized his group and baptized it with the name of mountain sky. For this, the singer had the idea of ​​having two female voices and one of them was Susana Alvaradowho was still a teenager.

“I spoke to her to work in my Cielo Serrano group and she accepted. I also hired another girl, we got together and that’s how my group was born. During that time, he recorded ‘Saco largo'”, Stalin Zapata expressed to the youtuber Luis Peña.

However, the former member of serrano heart The decision was made to continue on stage without the presence of Susana Alvarado because the group began to have many performances and she was a minor.

“She was getting away from her studies a lot. We also started traveling and she was a minorand like other groups had problems for having minors among their members. To avoid problems, we talked to her and her mom, and she left the group.”pointed out the Piuran.

Susana Alvarado performed the song ‘Saco largo’ with Cielo Serrano. Photo: YouTube

What disease does Susana Alvarado suffer from?

In a live broadcast, Susana Alvarado told her followers that she has suffered from blackouts since she was a teenager. Likewise, she stressed that she does not know the reasons why she has decided to undergo several medical examinations.

“I want to tell you that I took tests in Piura, I went to the neurologist, they did studies on me. This has happened to me both off and on stage”, commented the singer.

Susana Alvarado on stage. Photo: capture Instagram

How old is Susana Alvarado?

The singer of Corazón Serrano was born on December 7, 1997 in Piura. Currently, she is 25 years old.

What did Corazón Serrano say about the absence of Susana Alvarado in the group?

The singer’s message through social networks, where she revealed her health problems, was confirmed by Corazón Serrano with a statement.

“Hopeing you are in good health, and before the repeated inquiries about the absence of our dear Susana Alvarado, we want to inform you that she is away from the stage, since she is doing various studies for a condition that she has had since she was a teenager and whose consequences have worsened,” said the northern orchestra.

