Serrano Heart, a group originally from Piura, continues to achieve success on the Peruvian tropical scene. Their most recent songs, 'I will not suffer for anyone' and 'Mix de amor y de corazón' have managed to position themselves in the first places in the musical trends of our country for several consecutive days, a milestone that demonstrates the validity and popularity of the band in the public's taste. Given this overwhelming success, the orchestra's creative director, Leodan Guerrerospoke exclusively with The Republic.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Lucía Urbina from Corazón Serrano reveals what it is like to work with her ex-partner Edwin Guerrero

What did Corazón Serrano say when she found out that they are a trend in Peru?

Leodan Guerreroin charge of all advertising Serrano Heart, expressed his emotion and gratitude for the achievement obtained with 'I will not suffer for anyone', a song that has been positioned as number 1 in Peru for three consecutive days since its premiere. Likewise, another song by Corazón Serrano that has achieved success is 'Mix de amor y de corazón', which reached third place in the trend ranking on the platform. Youtube.

In an interview with this medium, Guerrero Neira commented: “We take this achievement with great happiness and pride. (We are) very grateful to God, to our fans, to our team of musicians and production.”

Leodan was also asked if they expected this result after their concert and with new members, Milagros Díaz and Briela Cirillo. “We always work with the goal of continuing to climb. Happily, the results are with us,” said Guerrero, who made a promise to his followers.

“Corazón Serrano strives every day to continue growing. We promise more quality, innovative and export music,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano surprises with a new hit: Susana Alvarado and Grupo BerEn join their voices

What did Edwin Guerrero say about Corazón Serrano about the controversy over 'I will not suffer for anyone'?

Edwin Guerrero, leader ofSerrano Heartin a broadcast from his social networks, told about the controversy with the BerEn groupfor an alleged copy of musical arrangements in the song 'I will not suffer for anyone'.

The leader of said group regretted having been involved in all this controversy and maintained that, at that time, he preferred not to release the song he has ready with BerEn. “For me, given that so many things have happened, I would like the song not to come out, but we have a commitment to BerEn,” he commented.

What are Corazón Serrano's next concerts?

Serrano Heart, the popular cumbia group has several concerts scheduled in the coming weeks. Below are some of the confirmed events:

Ayacucho: March 30 – Carmen Alto Municipal Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at VAOPE.com. Ancon/Lima: April 5 – La Casona Restobar. Tickets can be purchased at VAOPE.com. Santa Anita/ Lime: April 6 – Great Santa Rosa Complex. Tickets can be purchased at VAOPE.com. Santa Anita/ Lime: April 30 – Great Santa Rosa Complex. Tickets can be purchased at VAOPE.com.

#Corazón #Serrano #celebrates #success #39I #suffer #anyone39 #quot3 #days #number #Peruquot