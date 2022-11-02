A metallic red hummingbird, white graphics and a cosmic background. Between digital consoles and acoustic panels, the Corazón Serrano logo beats in sync on the two screens located behind Edwin Guerrero Neirathe leader of an orchestra who sang cumbia sanjuanera 29 years ago to later achieve musical standards of international charm.

In the shelter of his recording studio, the producer confesses that at 14 he longed to be Porfi Baloapianist and head of teenagers: “He is an idol for me”. In that image, he glimpsed a keyboard and a colossal audience to the beat of the soundtrack “Hoy aprendí”. Now 41, his older brother and his fans remind him that he is living that dream, only under a different name.

Corazón Serrano recording studio. Chorrillos, Lima. Photo: The Republic

But the music did not reach its north thanks to the Venezuelan salsero: it did so long before, when Ecuadorian artists sang “Zapatitos Blancos” and “Chamizas” through radio Cariamanga, the only station that far from Beautiful view of Cachiaco -town of Pacaipampa, Ayabaca, Piura— captured.

Edwin sang to accompany his father’s toasts and, above all, to encourage him to dance with his mother. “I liked it. (…) It was a joy for children”. The first stage of his life was, then, the prelude to the current fame, the same one that has allowed him to meet the offspring —and in some cases the voices— of those who interpreted those songs.

Corazón Serrano, a family decision

Achieving recognition meant sacrifices. After moving to the city of eternal heat and leaving the cold and property behind, the family Neira Warrior bet on the talent of the children: Lorenzo, Naomi and Edwin They made up the first set. However, when the only female figure decided to separate, the spotlight turned to Yrma and Edita.

The very young brothers used, almost as a game, cassette recorders for their first products. “We went to the parks to sell them, but they didn’t buy the cassettes from us because, first of all, they were recorded so badly that they gave us more tips. (…) We began to make tours in the small squares of Sullana, Paita, Sechura and so on until we reached Los Portales”, says the also vocalist.

Los Portales was a place frequented by Montereños, Jilileños and other residents of the districts of Ayabaca who had moved to the urban core. This audience was the one who asked the cost of private presentations: “How much do you charge me? Serrano Heart for playing on my dad’s birthday? The welcome started.

From left to right: Marco Córdova (keyboard), Julio Garavito (entertainer), little Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo Guerrero (guitar) and Yrma Guerrero. Photo: Edwin Guerrero archive

strategies of a leader

For that incipient success to withstand the force of the new century, he needed Edwin’s technical and emotional guidance. He now lends himself to his instinct, the encouragement of the team and also the figures of YouTube, Spotify and radio houses to direct each letter in the music market.

—How do you realize that you are dealing with a product that is raw gold? song or singer

—We always let ourselves be guided by the ear first and by the heart. If we talk about a singer, when we do casting we don’t even see, we just listen and, when the voice catches our attention and moves us, that’s it. (…) In terms of music, the same thing happens: we listen to it. They always bring it with a demo, a voice, a guitar perhaps. I turn it into the study in our style.

“It’s a vision…

—Yes, it’s a risk because out of 10 songs that we recorded, 10 don’t hit, three, four hit… Let one hit, that pulls the rest. It is a vision, but more than anything it is a feeling: if something calls us, that is it.

—Corazón Serrano is an orchestra that works with various rhythms, how do you find the exact correspondence for each audience?

—First I don’t know (laughs). Now it is easy to see the statistics and one realizes where they are listening: sanjuanito hits the north, cumbia, a little slower and sentimental, goes to the south. (…) We have also made meringue, which is quite suitable for the coast. Fortunately, we have a wide market, we try to vary.

—The song “Vida ya no es vida” has more than 60 million views on YouTube, at what point did you decide to perform it and not one of the girls in the group?

—My brother gave it to me. Leo. “Do this song because it’s very pretty.” I heard the version and also the original from Bolivia (…), I saw that the song was for a man. We were doing a casting of men and women, there were three participants left, I had them record that song and my brothers, who analyze it here in the studio, didn’t like it; They told me: “Sing it yourself”.

In the end we did not find the male voice and had to stay with my voice. (…) There is a high part in the chorus, I don’t give that tone. I had to tell the girls to do it themselves.

—There must be a song that I appreciate more, perhaps because of a more personal bond along the way.

—“Loving you has been in vain” hits a lot in Ecuador, in Bolivia and in the south of Peru. (…) I called a friend to help me with the lyrics, I’m bad with the lyrics. No one in the team bet, neither did the radios nor did we make a video clip, nothing; it was like to fill a musical production of 12 songs. And suddenly someone recorded it when we went to a TV channel, then we realized that it already had 74 million views.

It surprised me and when we played it for the first time in Bolivia at a big event, that song was the boom. (…) One gets sentimental, but it’s nice to hear people sing what one feels.

Constant internationalization of Corazón Serrano

Although the artistic set accumulates a high reception in Chili, Ecuador, bolivia and, on the closest agenda —in February— there is a presentation in Pasto, Colombiathe next step of the Piuran band is Mexico. “Mexico is too big, too big, that we have to take it with tweezers. We do not want to enter and be heard badly. (…) We want to hit South and Central America”, clarifies Edwin after listing other problems greater than fear and that once fissured the path.

Having learned the lesson that “enemies are sometimes one’s own friends” and that disdainful comments about provincial origins coexist with fame —”We don’t care”, he guarantees—, now Corazón Serrano is preparing for his new goal and has looking towards its referents: Los Angeles Azules, Bronco, Limit Group, Alicia Villareal and, among others, Aroma Group. Sharing the stage with one of them would be a green light —one more— for his professional prestige.

—In which state of Mexico would you like to start?

—From Veracruz they are calling us a lot. We don’t want to go play something similar to them. We want to go with our style. (…) Stick to another style no, that’s what they are for, the originals. Originality always wins.

—Some fans ask for a cumbia concert at the National Stadium like the big foreign bands, when would Corazón Serrano be at an event of that magnitude?

“Yes, it is a dream. We are always thinking about it. When do we do it? It scares us. This is how we are, it’s a dream, it’s a challenge: playing, suddenly not, but filling it… that’s the real dream. (…) There I do start to cry (laughs). I think that the other year we are seeing it so that it is yes or yes.

The director avoids flattering his work and uses the diminutive to distinguish the major achievements of the musical company. Each expression hides a cordiality that combines with the only affirmation about his leading role in the guardianship of Corazón Serrano: “I always treat them as friends”.

Updated by Pilar Baldeon