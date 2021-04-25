Cumbia against salsa! Serrano Heart and They are temptation, two of the most important female musical groups in Peru, will face off in a versus virtual to celebrate the Mother’s Day. This event will be held live next Saturday, May 8 at 8.30 pm, and can only be viewed online because face-to-face concerts are not yet allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this gala, each group will be located on their respective stage in the Barranco Arena studio and will have their own sounds, lights and LED screens to interpret the best songs from their musical repertoires interspersed. In addition, all biosafety protocols will be in place to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 disease.

Lesly, Ana Lucía, Irma, Nickol and Susana, the face of Corazón Serrano.

The Piura group of cumbia, which two weeks ago reached the first million followers on YouTube, assured that it is looking forward to this virtual concert. “They are Temptation vs. Serrano Heart face to face, success by success, in an unrepeatable show on Mother’s Day ”, reads his official Facebook page.

Son Tentación makes concerts via streaming. This October 10 they will connect through the YouTube channel of La casa de la salsa.

Tickets are already available through entryya.com and the cost of each entry is S / 25 in presale price until April 28.

Corazón Serrano responds about a concert for Rafael López

Before the wave of criticism that emerged on social networks, Edwin Guerrero, director of Corazón Serrano, defended the participation of the group in the closing of Rafael López’s campaign.

“They have only hired us, but I hope that the public does not judge us, because we are only doing our job. We only make music and we just want to make people happy, we have nothing to do with political issues, “he said.

Walter Lozada, director of Armonía 10, and Edwin Guerrero, of Corazón Serrano, decided to respond to the attacks due to the concert for Rafael López Aliaga. Photo: Instagram

Corazón Serrano, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.