They made their fans vibrate! Corazón Serrano appeared at Los Olivos and sang famous songs together with Milena Warthon.

This Saturday, February 4, 2023, serrano heart He celebrated his 30 years of musical career together with his faithful fans and the producers did not hesitate to invite Milena Warthon, a young artist, an emblem of national music, to perform live duets and to interpret part of his repertoire. The event was held in Plaza Norte, thanks to the organization of the radio station Radio Q Nueva FM. This shopping center received hundreds of people who enjoyed the rhythm of cumbia with the songs that were played LIVE.

Through social networks, the followers of Corazón Serrano published several videos of what this unforgettable event was like and took the opportunity to send them some greetings for their 30 years in the industry.