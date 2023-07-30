Piura. Since that March 1, 2014, the death of Edita Guerrero Neyra caused immense sadness in the peruvian cumbiaespecially in the followers of Corazón Serrano, since he died when the group was in one of its best moments with a series of songs that the artist interpreted.

Since her burial, a crowd demonstrated the affection that they still feel for one of the founders of Serrano Heart. Since then, Edita Guerrero’s grave has not stopped being visited and decorated with multicolored flowers to show gratitude to the singer who sang songs like ‘broken wings‘, ‘I can’t live without you anymore’, ‘I need you’, among other hits.

Edita Guerrero is remembered by her followers. Photo: The Republic

His tomb, located in the Parque del Recuerdo cemetery, in the district of Castilla (Piura), is constantly visited, especially on special dates such as anniversary Corazón Serrano, Edita’s birthday and Mother’s Day.

Last year, through the official Facebook page of the Piurana orchestra, it dedicated an emotional message to him to commemorate the eight years since his death.

