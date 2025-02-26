Coralie Fargeat, Oscar’s surprise: “‘The substance’ shows how violent and disgusting what women suffer”

Until a few months ago, only six titles considered horror had been nominated for the best film: The exorcist, shark, the silence of the innocent, the sixth sense, black swan and Gea Out. Of these, alone The silence of the lambs He won it. This year a seventh has joined the list, and one with which few told a few months ago. It’s about The substance, that from its projection in The last Cannes Festivalwhere he won the best script award, he became the film that everyone talked about.

Where to see the films nominated for the 2025 Oscar

A critique of pressure on the body of women with a return of Demi Moore Plethoric, but above all, made from the gender cinema codes of the ‘Body Horror’. That is, putting the body in the center. The substance He had everything to be a cult film, but his liters of blood, his excessive proposal and to the limit, they did not seem like an academy to which radicality does not usually like. But Coralia Fargeat’s film has something that has made it connect with the public. It has been a success in the box office, people have disguised themselves on Halloween and has become a popular phenomenon, something that does not usually happen with works like this.

So much that even the awards have surrendered. The first test was on nominations for Gold balloonswhere the film managed to be a candidate for best comedy film, best direction and best script, in addition to best actress for Demi Moore, which ended up with the award. Now, The substance It has officially become the surprise of some Oscar who deliver their awards at dawn from Sunday to Monday and where the feature film arrives As a favorite in the categories of best actress and best makeup and hairdressing, and with options in the best original script.

A message that “touches everyone and everywhere”

Fargeat confesses that when he makes a movie he doesn’t ask “what genre is.” “For me a movie is a movie, but the question about the genre in the awards is very relevant because for me, the signal that I am receiving for being invited to this incredible nominees table is that they are welcoming new visions. And that is why cinema is alive and for which cinema remains such a powerful means, because it is constantly renewed, because it evolves. The fact of feeling, with these nominations, that there was interest and passion for these new ways of expressing himself in the cinema, and also of expressing important themes, made me feel that the cinema is very alive, ”says the director before a small group of journalists





What always trusted was in the public’s response, because “unfortunately the message that I approach is very important, it touches us all and everywhere.” “A voice inside me told me that this movie could resonate with the public, but although when the wheels you do the best you can, you never know what it will be received, so when I saw that it really connected with so many people, that for me has It has been the most amazing of witnessing, ”he explains.

For her The substance “It has many layers.” He always believes that the first must be entertainment, that people connect with the film and have fun. The other, and believes that the genre is a “very powerful vehicle”, has to do with “talking about political or social issues, powerful and important issues that you can put in a movie in the form of bloody satire, but that means something” . “Those layers take a little longer to be digested, but they create deep roots, and they are what makes the film last, that you feel that it is still part of the conversations after many months. For me the best reward is that the strong feminist message of the film stays with the people, ”he emphasizes.

Being able to exist “only in one way”

Fargeat points out that The substance He does not speak only about Hollywood, but is a metaphor of what “every woman lives, the way in which she is judged by her appearance, by her age, the way in which her body is sexualized.” “Hollywood is the perfect symbol to embody what he wanted to tell. The film talks about me, and about the desire that women are free to be exactly how they want to be and can be sexy, whether they want to be or not. Or that surgery are done or not as long as that is not a prison and enjoy it freely. For me, the problem is the way in which society is built and the way in which everything around us is organized so that women feel that if they are not in a way, or if they do not look in a certain way, they cannot exist, ”he says.





Although he discovers the experience of making this film as “liberating”, he does not hide that she continues to fight “with all those problems every day.” The change “does not come from one day to another, but it is a path because it is not worth changing the same, you have to change everything that surrounds us, the media. If not, there will be no real change. ”

One of the most commented elements of The substance It’s how Fargeat uses the male look to explain how violent it results. While other filmmakers in recent years have avoided perpetuating the way of shooting the female bodies that for years have marked men, Fargeat exaggerates it and takes it to the extreme, a conscious decision: “As a feminist, I wanted to try to show in a way Very violent the way I experience the world, with all the problems that are imposed as a woman, and I think there are still things that are taboo, because we have not shouted saying that they are not right. So what I wanted in the movie was to show how violent and how disgusting it is, that you saw how it is everywhere. Because yes, we begin to move forward, but we are far from a real change. ”

From ‘Shakespeare in love’ to ‘Emilia Pérez’, how the campaigns created by Weinstein have dynamited the race for the Oscar



The filmmaker believes that her weapon has been “to put those problems in front of the public and make them as large and visible” as they believe they are really in society. “I do not represent them in the two films that I have directed as I would like to be, but in the way I think they really are, and also the consequences they have in my characters,” he adds. That is why he believes that the end of The substance –Ojo who comes to spoilers – is “the only freedom that the character can have, and it is not to have a body, so that final smile, because he no longer has to worry about his appearance.”