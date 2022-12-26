Córdoba, Argentina.- In social media A video has gone viral, where you can see that a young driver drags two policemen while these are hanging on the hood of his car in the province of Cordovain Argentina.

The clip was recorded inside the vehicle, where a girl is heard asking “What’s up”, while two officers are seen standing in front of the car. From outside, the uniformed officers ask the occupants to come down, but they refuse and wonder incredulously:

“What crime? Let us go, we are not doing anything wrong.”

Without answering the questions, the policemen insist that they get out of the car, but at that moment the voice of another young woman is heard telling her companions that it is best to get out, however, both the driver and his co-driver insist on not descend:

“Coral we are not doing anything wrong”said one of the girls; “But ask him what we’re doing,” the girl replied that she wanted to get off.

At that moment, the co-pilot exclaimed:

“Don’t get out of the car because it’s dangerous, they can do something to us.”

It was at that moment that the driver started the vehicle’s engine and began to move forward with the two policemen on the chest, dragging them for several meters. The clip even shows another perspective recorded by a witness who was in a nearby restaurant where the events took place.

Photo: Screenshot

Meanwhile, back to the original angle of the video, you can see how the agents manage to hold on to the windshield wiper with gestures of pain asking the young driver to stop, which he does after a few seconds, after his frightened companions ask him to stop. At that moment, a police van also crosses him and the young man’s crazy race ends.

Photo: Screenshot

It is worth mentioning that while all this was happening, one of the policemen hit the glass and broke it. For their part, other police officers who came to help their colleagues managed to open the car and violently removed the driver, turned him face down and handcuffed him from behind.

These last images were captured by a witness who was traveling in another vehicle and who stopped to observe the situation of which he mocks.

official version of events

The deputy director general of security Cordova northern capital, the chief commissioner Víctor Di Stégano, revealed that the three occupants of the car were arrested and that both policemen had to be hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

According to the official, the events occurred on Sunday, December 25, at the intersection of Rafael Núñez and Hugo Wast streets, shortly before 11 a.m. in the Cerro de las Rosas neighborhood, in Córdoba, Argentina.

“At a checkpoint, Petty Officer Raúl Córdoba tried to identify a driver who was traveling in a Volkswagen Gol Trend. But the young man ignored the stop sign and accelerated, which caused two officers to end up perched on the hood of the vehicle”, pointed out Víctor Di Stégano.

Local media revealed that the driver was identified as Lautaro Ordonez of 20 years of age, while their companions were April Aresca 21 and Titian Aresca 19 years old, both daughters of a judicial officer from the province.