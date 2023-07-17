The fishermen returned to take a walk yesterday with their Patron Saint through the Mar Menor, as in 1892 they did for the first time from the shore of Lo Pagán. After the mass celebrated early in the morning in the Plaza de la Constitución in San Pedro del Pinatar, the bearers of the Fishermen’s Association carried the wooden throne, embossed with silver latticework, on which rests the figure made by the Valencian sculptor Pío Mollar Franch in 1940 commissioned by sea workers. This year, the fishermen have surrounded it with white and coral-colored roses between the sets of silver lanterns that finish off the four corners.

With affection, a fisherman placed the scapular moved by the breeze that yesterday morning relieved the intense heat of this Sunday in July. The public could not cope with moving fans and mini hand fans to withstand the embarrassment. At the stops in front of the flowery altars that the residents prepare for the Patron Saint along their descent towards the Mar Menor, the voices have joined in the salve marinera. Applause and ovations have accompanied the particular requests that many have made in silence to the mother sailor.

This is how the fisherman Manuel Aguado did it 6 years ago, when he asked to take the Virgin in his swamp to see if she would get him out of a bad streak. “In the following two years I began to do well, there has been fishing and my father has overcome an illness,” he recounted yesterday on the port dock, about to receive the Virgin again on the ‘Chato Uno’, the ship of minor arts that he shares with his brother Fran. The Aguado brothers have not seen their boat more crowded, not even when the breams jump into the box in the autumn streak. In the 8 meters in length, the bearers crowded around the Marian throne, the family of fishermen, the nuns and the parish priest. Following in its wake, the fishing and pleasure boats, jet skis and sailboats sailed that wanted to follow the maritime ceremony to the sound of the music band.

On land, the procession included the acting regional president, Fernando López Miras, the mayoress of San Pedro del Pinatar, Ángela Gaona, and the mayor of Torre Pacheco, Pedro Ángel Roca, although the one who stole the limelight was the regional president of Vox Jose Angel Antelo. In one of the fiefdoms that is growing the most in followers of the extreme right, he was claimed on numerous occasions for petitions and multitudes of selfies with supporters.

Throughout the land procession, anti-jellyfish nets and animal rights slipped into the religious act. A vacationer made the ‘padlock’ to a Vox councilor to remind him that, “ahead of jellyfish and cats, is the right to bathe of the Spaniards.” Then the deafening shrapnel of the fireworks sounded shortly before the time of the Angelus, when the effects of forty degrees in the shade equalize believers and disbelievers, right and left.