Marine experts rely on the alert scale issued by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration to indicate the extent of the danger that ocean water temperature poses to coral reefs, and to determine the degree of bleaching risk to which these reefs are exposed. The bleaching alert system consisted of only two levels, the first and second, where the bleaching alert level 2 represented a coral disaster, and this remained in operation until last summer. In this photo from the coast of the US state of Florida, we see a coral reef site that technicians from a specialized institution are working on to repair, after damage sustained last summer by a marine heat wave, and the serious threat it posed to the health of the living invertebrates that live there, and which play crucial roles in ecosystems. Ocean, but as the Earth's oceans warm, many coral reefs are at risk of bleaching and dying.
While some reefs in areas closer to the Gulf Stream survived this heatwave, much of the world's third-largest coral reef died so quickly that it did not have time to bleach first. Florida's coral reefs are approximately 360 miles long, and all of them have been threatened by sea water temperatures that have reached unprecedented levels, sometimes reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit both in depth and in shallow water.
Because of this, some sites witnessed complete bleaching of their coral reefs, forcing groups of restoration technicians to pull out some of the reefs and dispose of them to protect the rest of the reefs. This forced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to add a new third level in its alert system about the condition of coral reefs in a warming marine environment. (Image from the Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service)
