The coral reefs they are among the most beautiful and diverse ecosystems on our planet, they are underwater rock formations created by the sedimentation of the calcareous skeletons of corals, sea ​​animals belonging to the class Anthozoa. Corals live in symbiosis with microscopic algae called zooxanthellaewhich provide them with energy through photosynthesis.

For this reason, coral reefs develop mainly in shallow and warm waters, where sunlight manages to penetrate, despite this There are also coral reefs found in colder and darker waters, where zooxanthellae cannot survive. These are the so-called deep coral reefs, which host coral species adapted to live in extreme conditions. These barriers are less known and studied than surface ones, but they are just as important for ocean health and marine biodiversity.

A recent discovery has shown how amazing and valuable deep coral reefs are. In 2023, scientists from the Schmidt Ocean Institute they discovered two pristine deep coral reefs off the Galápagos Islandsan archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean famous for its natural richness and for having inspired the evolutionary theories of Charles Darwin.

The importance of the discovery of these two coral reefs

The discovery was made during an expedition that set out to study underwater reef ecosystems and landed on two new coral reefs and some previously unexplored seamounts. The largest of the two barriers has approx the size of eight football fields and is 800 meters longWhile the other is only 250 meters. They are believed to have existed for thousands of years and are home to a very healthy ecosystem made up of a rich diversity of stony coral species found between 370 and 420 meters below the surface.

To make this discovery, scientists used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipped with high-resolution laser scanning technology that allowed map the environment with an accuracy of up to 2 millimeters. Thanks to this technology, scientists were able to identify animals living on the seabed, which was not possible with lower-quality mapping technologies.

The discovery was announced on the occasion of world day dedicated to coral reefson June 1st, to raise public awareness of the importance and fragility of these ecosystems, and indeed all the deep coral reefs of the Galápagos are included in the Galápagos National Marine Reserveone of the largest marine protected areas in the world.

It is hoped that the discovery will help scientists better understand the role that deep-sea habitats play in maintaining ocean health and ensuring the resilience of marine ecosystems in an ever-changing environment.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!