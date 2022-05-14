According to a study of the Australian government, the ninety-one percent of the coral reefs surveyed along the Great Barrier Reef was affected to some extent by the coral bleaching during the summer of 2021-22, with researchers claiming that climate change is “the greatest threat to the reef” and that Ocean warming is a key factor behind the recent mass bleaching event.

“Climate change is increasing and the coral reef is already experiencing the consequences. Unfortunately, the events that cause disturbances on the coral reef are becoming more frequent, leaving less time for the recovery of the corals “

this is what the study states.

In the annual Reef Summer Snapshotconducted by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park AuthorityfromAustralian Institute of Marine Science and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organizationscientists conducted surveys of 719 coral reefs in all regions, and of these, aerial surveys revealed that 654 coral reefs showed coral bleaching.

Reef study details

The study found that the central region, including coral reefs from Cape Tribulation at Whitsundayssaw some of the more severe bleaching on both coastal and offshore coral reefs.

The southern region reported “highly variable” bleaching, with some shallow-water coral communities not reporting bleaching while others exhibited “severe to severe community bleaching” and, in the northern region, coral from deep waters as well. shallows ranged from minor to severe bleaching.

The mass bleaching event across the Great Barrier Reef was the fourth to occur in seven yearsaccording to the report, it was also the first to happen under the La Niña climate model, which brings cooler water to the ocean.

Despite this, the researchers said that above-average water temperatures led to mass bleaching.

In Decemberthe Australian summer, the water temperatures of the Great Barrier Reef have surpassed all-time highs usually observed in some of the hottest summer months, scientists said, and throughout the summer, through early April of this year, ocean temperatures continued to rise, with three particular heat waves putting coral reefs under thermal stress.

Other stresses on coral reefs include cyclones and storms, flood plumes, and crown-of-thorns starfish, a coral native predator, the study says.

Researchers noted that while bleached coral is stressed, it is still alive and has the potential to recover, however severely bleached corals have higher mortality rates, while corals that exhibit low bleaching, or are moderately bleached. , are more likely to recover.

“Although whitening is becoming more and more frequent, this is not normal and we should not accept that this is the case. We have to break the new rules that are breaking down our coral reef. “

he said Wednesday in a statement there Dr. Lissa Schindler, campaign manager of the Australian Marine Conservation Societywhich, as can be guessed, defined the results of the report as “devastating”.

