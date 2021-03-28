The love conquers all. Phrase that is repeated many times without proving that it is true. But for a man it was.

Edward Leedskalnin, was born in 1887 into a Latvian farming family. He studied until fourth grade and began working as a bricklayer.

When he was 26, he fell madly in love with Agnes Suffs, a 16-year-old teenager. But this story has no low intentions. It was a love like few others, and on a par. Because Agnes loved Edward too.

Agnes Suffs, the impossible love.

They got engaged, and in 1919, just one day before the wedding, she abandoned him. They say that the girl’s parents could not bear that she married an almost illiterate bricklayer.

Can you suffer for love? Of course. You can die of love, or as in the case of Edward, live eternally in love and submerged in sadness.

AN ETERNAL LOVE

The first thing Edward did was put distance. He moved to Miami. But he couldn’t forget Agnes.

In February 1923, he bought some 8,000 square meters of land in Florida City, 30 miles south of Miami, for U $ S 10.

Edward sits in front of the telescope he built alongside representations of the first quarter Moon, Saturn, Mars, and Venus.

And from 1923 to 1951, in which he died of sadness, he wrote the greatest love and mystery story known.

During those 28 years, this amateur sculptor built a castle for his beloved with his hands. Carved nothing less than 1,100 tons of stone. And here the mystery begins. Many wondered and wonder how did he do it?

His job would have required a crew of hundreds of men, and he did it alone. Was he human? It was not? Did strange forces help him?

Edward in the middle of his castle.

The man, in silence and away from prying eyes, was raising this prodigy of architecture. He did it for and for “sweet sixteen”, as he called Agnes. And his story went so deep in some, that the famous British rocker Billy Idol, recorded a song titled “Sweet Sixteen”.

EXTRATERRESTRIAL HELP?

The million dollar question is how did Edward, without any machinery, move blocks of coral from 15 tons each?

In this bed hanging from the ceiling, Edward slept in his castle.

Nobody saw how he built that castle lost in nothing. It is only known that Edward worked nights and barely helped by a flashlight. And there are no answers how a man from 1.50 meters in height and 54 kilos in weight, He could lift those blocks of coral whose average weight is twice as high as the blocks used in the pyramid of Cheops.

In the park, completely surrounded by a 3-meter wall, the largest block weighs 30 tons and there are two 8-meter-high monoliths.

The elements he used to build the castle. Amazing.

The man drew from somewhere more than 1,000 tons made of oolite limestone and sculpted them in the most varied ways. Everything in his castle, including walls, furniture, a crescent moon, a water fountain, and a sundial, are made from that stone.

AS IT DID? NO ANSWERS

Edward told some secrets and increased the mysteries. He said his trick was to know the exact handling of the weights and levers, as well as the use of tripods, pulleys and winches.

In some old photos he is seen next to a pine wood tripod with chains and a mysterious black box. They say that all this was to deceive people.

But something is supposed: knew the secret of the construction of the pyramids of Egypt and how to move huge pieces in weight and height.

He also built a sundial that marks the hours by casting the shadow of a sharp rock on these lines.

The truth is that Castle Rock is considered an engineering marvel only comparable to Stonehenge and the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

IT IS SCIENTIFICALLY UNEXPLAINABLE

Everything there is inexplicable. Like the stone door that the castle had. It weighed tons and yet it opened with a strong breeze or resting a finger on it. In 1986 he stopped moving. And when it was removed, some said the door pivoted on a metal axle and rested on a truck bearing. But that answer was not enough.

How did Edward build that castle?

In the background the Obelisk. It weighs 28 tons, how did you lift and place it?

Theories multiply. Some argued that made the stones levitate. Others who “sang” to them and they obeyed. Others that he had a supernatural knowledge of magnetism and the so-called “terrestrial energies”. Others who used alien technology and many consider the place to be a UFO landings point.

Those who go to the castle say they feel observed and many have strange headaches that disappear when they leave the place.

The coral table is shaped like the state of Florida and includes Lake Okeechobee, depicted with a hole filled with water.

Remember that Edward opened his work to the public and charged U $ S 0.10 (equivalent to U $ S 1.80 today) to see the castle. Far from the US $ 18 charged today for a visit.

AN INCREDIBLE END

But the most incredible is yet to come. Edward had built his castle in Florida City and learned that all the surroundings of it were being subdivided. He didn’t want neighbors.

In April 1937 he bought a secluded piece of land 15 kilometers away in Homestead, and within a year he moved the entire built castle to its present location.

The rock on which he collected the money from the entrance to the castle remains to this day.

¿How he moved a castle by himself from one place to another, 15 kilometers away, without machinery and with a single tractor that he had rented?

Nobody knows. But he did.

Insanity: the “corner of regret.” When their children with Agnes misbehaved, he would force them to have their necks stuck in these openings as punishment.

In December 1951 Edward fell ill and put a sign on the door of his castle that read “Going to the hospital.”

Edward sculpted a heart-shaped table, in which he imagined romantic dinners with Agnes.

He took a bus to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died three days later in his sleep. He was 64 years old.

And took all the secrets that still today, they have no answers.

GML