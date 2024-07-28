Former taekwondo athlete and Olympic gold medalist Coral Bistuer says she suffered hardships during her nine months as director general of sports for Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s government, In an interview with The Huff Post. Bistuer, who held the position between July 1, 2021, and March 16, 2022, has confessed that she lost nine kilos due to the bad treatment she claims she received. “Absolutely every day they scold me, they yell at me as if I were a child for the things I do,” she told this digital newspaper in an interview published this Saturday. Bistuer was one of the media signings that have characterized Ayuso’s management. She came to office after the elections in May 2021, when Ayuso formed a single-color government for the first time and was placed under the orders of Marta Rivera de la Cruz, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, a Ciudadanos politician that Ayuso signed for her Government and whom she presented as “the best” of the orange party.

“And what a birth. Nine months and nine kilos that I lost,” says Bistuer. “I started to tell Miguel Ángel and Isabel, ‘wow, the things they are doing to me, the things that are happening to me, that the treatment I am receiving is not normal. I mean, it is an impressive caciquism,’” she says in reference to Ayuso’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, alias MAR, and the president. “Isabel does not attend to me, she never receives me. What’s more, I was dismissed, I was judged and dismissed and I have never been able to defend myself. I have not told my version. She knows it, but in fact I think it is one of the things that hurts me the most about my dismissal.”

The Community of Madrid communicated the dismissal of Bistuer in a cold manner, in a news that was advanced by the newspaper The world. According to this information, the dismissal was due to an “incompatibility of teams” that was “affecting management”. Government sources then told EL PAÍS that “there were internal problems in the Vice-Ministry of Sports that were affecting management”. She was replaced by Fernando Benzo, a man with a managerial profile who had previously held, among other positions, the Secretary of State for Culture during the Government of Mariano Rajoy.

The former athlete posted a tweet in which she expressed her displeasure: “Good morning to everyone. We Madrid residents, like brave bulls, grow in the face of punishment and adversity. I am from Chamberí. Happy Day to all the good people.”

Bistuer said in the interview that he took office as an independent. “Actually, the person who calls me is Miguel Ángel. Although the conversation with Isabel has already taken place, Miguel Ángel calls me and tells me that they want me to be the image of Madrid sport since I know languages ​​and they want to bring many things, many things to Madrid, to the Community of Madrid, international sporting competitions and they need a person like me with an image, with some languages, with a certain person and that I am going to be the visible face of Madrid sport, but someone must not have liked my face, or that I was so visible.”

She says she accepted the position because, as an athlete, she thought that things change “from within”, especially when it comes to women’s sport. She says she had ideas to improve issues such as maternity for athletes, the lack of facilities in the neighbourhoods, or the untimely training hours for children. She also says she wanted to promote projects with private companies that would increase public revenue so that these revenues would revert to more scholarships for athletes.

“If instead of giving you 50,000 euros, if with those 50,000 euros I can do twice as many scholarships, I will do it. That is why Coral left. She wanted to change things, but they don’t want to,” she explains. “When I asked for permission to do things, it was always a no, and when I decided to do things it was a ‘how did you think of doing this?’”

“The last thing that the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sport Marta Rivera de la Cruz forbade me was to go and give talks at schools because I had taken a child out of a bullying“, she adds. The former athlete regrets that sport depends on managers and politicians who are unaware of the needs of the sector. “Unfortunately, there are many bad politicians in history who have ended up with very good athletes.”

The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (l), together with Marta Rivera de la Cruz during a PP campaign event for the general elections of July 23, 2023, in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid. A. Perez Meca / Europa Press (Europa Press)

Ayuso removed Rivera de la Cruz from office last year on the occasion of the new government she formed after winning the elections again. She was one of the three Ayuso advisers who were incorporated into the municipal lists of the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida. After the elections, she was named third deputy mayor and Delegate of the Government Area for Culture, Tourism and Sport. The national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, decided to put her as number two on the lists for the general elections on July 23, a gesture that was interpreted as a nod to the Ciudadanos electorate. However, in January she left her position as a deputy, explaining that she was going to focus on municipal responsibilities.

Bistuer also harshly attacks Alberto Tomé in her interview, who was deputy minister for Sports during her time as general director. “It is horrible, horrible. He is only a person who is concerned about himself. He only solves things that suit him. He does not think about sport. The values ​​of sport is a subject that he will surely fail,” she says. “He always had to wait for September.” Tomé has occupied the position held by Bistuer, general director of Sports, since July of last year.

