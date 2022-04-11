Cora was the first to leave farmer Evert’s farm, according to the most recent episode of Farmer seeks wife † On the website of the popular KRO-NCRV program she tells how she looks back on her adventure. ‘I think I wanted it too much. But it has also brought me a lot.’

“I actually had nice contact with Koop the first day I came in”, says Cora in the video† ,,Nans had made a delicious apple pie and we had promised Koop a piece. So I thought, look.” But the fact that she suddenly showed up at the door with apple pie and interest, came as a surprise to him. “He didn’t know what to do with it either,” Cora laughs. ,,Everything revolves around Evert and suddenly one of the women comes to Koop and says: ‘I actually like you too.’”

Cora has explained to Koop that he should not see it that way that she 'just goes to the next one'. He liked it anyway, she says in the video, and the two exchanged numbers. How did that end? "Koop and I have had app contact," says Cora. "But we have decided not to continue."

According to her, the participation in Farmer seeks Wife has brought Cora a lot. She has learned to ‘not be so insecure’. “Of course it’s a disappointment,” she says about the fact that it didn’t work out with Evert. ,,I am a caring type and I am always ready for someone else. Always putting myself second. Now I dare to say, which I never dared, Cora can be there too. I couldn’t get that out of my throat a week ago.”