COR + 12 is a virtual calculator capable of predicting the risk of dying who has a patient admitted for coronavirus. It has been created by workers from the Immunology Service of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid and will allow to make clinical decisions about the patient’s situation. Likewise, trials that measure the efficacy of drugs against COVID-19.

The application is the result of a investigation published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and in which various parameters such as age or oxygen saturation have been taken into account in blood in 1,645 patients analyzed.

Lung capacity

Thanks to these references, you get an idea of ​​the lung capacity of the patient and thus their risk of mortality is calculated upon being admitted. It can also be detected in those people who they do not have respiratory distress in the first instance.

COR + 12 is a free, open access calculator and used through the following link. In order to calculate the risk of mortality, You have to enter five parameters and press the ‘Predict’ button, which will give us an estimate of the risk of death for the patient.

Other calculators

Another of the applications made available to citizens is Omnicalculator. It is a calculator that allows you to know when it will be the vaccination turn, in which group it will be and the approximate date of inoculation for the person accessing the tool.

They requested a series of parameters: age, if you are a health worker or not, if you are dependent or not, if you are pregnant… And en function of the answers offered, and using the updated data provided by the Ministry of Health, Omnicalculator will make an approximation of when it will be the vaccination turn of each user.