That's right, the flirty vibe came with bows, ruffles, pastel colors, light shine and tenderness everywhere. The flirtatious trend fills us with elements with a precious aesthetic that give an air of elegance and tenderness, as some of us understand better with examples, I will tell you what type of anime would be considered flirtatious.

Yes, everyone complains because the aesthetic is not new and is rather a rescue or resurgence and that is “how it should” be talked about, well, the reality is that that matters little when searching on the internet, and Although there were flirtatious anime from before the 90's now you can just appreciate it again.

Well, for those who hate aesthetic aesthetics, perhaps the end has come; and now you can repudiate the pastel pink and the saturation of details, because the heyday of flirtatious has begun, although, perhaps the following list of anime will make you change your mind and now you want to see more flirtatious things.

Remember that trends appear for certain consumer reasons, but let's not reduce them to that, let's appreciate them as much as possible, especially since there will be quite a few people who stick to them and it is not completely bad. However, let us be cautious about irresponsible consumerism. Let's remember that we are in the era of capitalism!

Sakura Card Captor

Sakura Card Captor and the current series of Sakura Card Captor Clear Card They are a couple of animes that have everything flirtatious that we could expect. The beautiful and tender outfits that Tomoyo makes for Sakura to fight magical entities are simply the expression of the trend.

In addition, Sakura and Tomoyo spend their time eating some beautiful desserts that more than one of us craved and they live with cute stuffed animals. In addition, the pastel tones of the settings, even in the most minute details, will remind us of the flirtatious.

candy Candy

The patron saint of coquettes! Well, it seems that our girl who looks French – despite not being French – is one of those who inaugurates the flirtatious silhouette, even her hair is curly and the bows she uses in each outfit are delicate.

Also the people he lives with have their flirtatious charm and sweet candy Candy She is in herself, along with her voice and her way of carrying herself in life, an ideal trendy girl. If you need more details on the style, watch an episode of the anime to fully understand it. ¡candy Candy He has a very complicated life and after several romantic tribulations he will finally become what he always wanted to be!

sailor Moon

sailor Moon It also has a flirty style, Although the colors are not limited to the pastel range, each of the details of the costumes make up for it; Let's remember that they have tiny details of stars – very interesting things – and the skirts have ruffles, even the hair arrangements have a beautiful aesthetic.

Let's remember that we see a squad of girls who will have to defend the Earth from the threats of the galaxy, but all without losing the flirtatious style. Pastel action, who said it was impossible!

Rozen Maiden

Rozen Maiden It goes even further in the coquette trend, because if there is something that excites in the flow of this preference, it is the image of dolls that have details and a defined impassivity along with a perfect style.

In Rozen Maiden We have a cast of dolls with elegant ruffled and pastel-colored dresses, as well as some brighter ones. The beautiful dolls will compete against each other to obtain the love of their creator and will allow us to learn some interesting secrets that will guide them to live for themselves at the end of the series.

The truth is that each of the dolls is special and perfectly defines the flirty trend. You should watch Rozen Maiden for a full lesson!

Madoka

Well, the truth is that magical girls have their own thing, they have put together a great aesthetic, since they are not dolls but they look like one, from Doremi even the cast of Madokathe girls manage to navigate the world with a unique, perfect and quite precious style.

However, the girls of Madoka They have a very dark path to follow, however, the design of their characters is really flirty. The story contrasts quite a bit with what the previous installments propose, for example; but that doesn't make Madoka and her friends any less flirtatious.

Chobits

Chobits She has a lot of long hair and waves –despite permeating the protagonist's straight hair–. On the other hand, the outfits of the protagonist – who has an elegant and elongated silhouette – are attached with very detailed ruffle details.

Furthermore, with this series a little bit of the gothic enters in, which also permeates the coquette, but to a different degree or scale.

Let us remember that the history of Chobits It is quite tragic, and in a world full of magical secrets, perhaps the protagonist will manage to find true love.

Anime with a flirty air

Well, yes, there are several points that I considered to talk about flirtatious anime, however, there are other series that, at least, in the aura of pastel colors forge the essence of peaceful and warm moments, among these installments, they definitely stand out. Skip and Loafer and Kimi Ni Todoke.

Of course, The maids are especially flirtatious, in any of their deliveries, especially because they are inspired by the uniforms between English and French that focus on the ruffles and details of shiny stones.

