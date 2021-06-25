The creator regrets that MGM has echoed the project after going viral when it came out in various media.

We recently told you that a fan was recreating the mythical game Goldeneye 007 in Far Cry 5 thanks to the Ubisoft game editor. And the truth is that it was not for less to echo the meritorious work he was doing on a project that it had already been a few months of effort. Now, the author has confirmed that he has had to stop him because he has not been very amused by those responsible for the rights of the British spy.

The YouTube channel called Krollywood, which was where the progress with this beautiful tribute was being shown, has published by the hands of Graslu00, its manager, who has to stop this fan-remake after receiving a letter from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), which controls the James Bond franchise.

By going viral they have echoed from MGMThe manager himself has confirmed that he has had to automatically remove all GoldenEye 007 maps from Far Cry 5 on all supported platforms. In the statement that you see just above he regrets because he has been with the project for a while and now, having been echoed by several important media, the content has gone viral and has reached the eyes of MGM, who have called for its removal.

The content was inspired by the Rare game and has recreated its missions to be practically identical to those of GoldenEye 007, using nothing more than the tools provided by the Far Cry 5 level editor. We will have to wait for the new game based on the British spy, Project 007, to feel licensed to kill.

More about: GoldenEye 007, Far Cry 5 and Mod.