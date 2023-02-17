Copyright | The European Commission sued Finland and five other EU countries due to deficiencies in copyright legislation

The countries sued in the EU court have not been able to reform their copyright laws in accordance with the EU copyright directive within the deadline.

European commission has challenged Finland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Latvia, Poland and Portugal to the EU court, because they have not announced how the EU directive on copyright and related rights in the digital internal market will be incorporated into the national legislation of the countries.

The same countries, with the exception of Denmark, were also sued to the EU court because they have not informed the Commission how the EU directive on copyright and related rights applicable to online broadcasts will be incorporated into national legislation.

Copyright protects the work of creative artists, such as visual artists or composers, while related rights protect the work of performing artists, such as musicians.

Of these The purpose of the EU directives approved in April 2019 is to modernize and harmonize the copyright rules of the member countries, but their problem has been found to be too vague, such as HS wrote in October 2021. Due to the vagueness, the directives cannot be used as a basis for legislative work in the member states, but many open questions still need to be resolved in the preparation of the laws.

The directives were prepared under enormous lobbying pressure, first from media companies that own copyrights and then from large platform companies such as Facebook and Google.

The EU’s deadline for changing national legislation was June 2021. Until then, only Hungary, Germany and the Netherlands had succeeded in doing so, and Malta soon followed, reports the European affairs follower Euractiv news site.

The EU launched an infringement procedure against other countries, after which the matter has started to be corrected. In May 2022, ten more member states were sent reasoned statements, failure to comply with which within the deadline could lead to the state being sued in the EU Court of Justice. So now six countries have been sued to the EU court due to the slowness of legislative work.

in Finland the work of reforming copyright legislation has proven to be difficult.

There have also been accusations of lobbying in Finland, when the then Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen recruited an external consultant for the finalization of the law in November 2021 after the opinion round Jukka Liedensen, who previously gave an expert opinion supporting the views of the copyright organization Kopiosto in the trial between Kopiosto and Telia in the market court. Currently, the dispute is in the Supreme Court.

Ficom, the interest organization for the communications and telecommunications industry, and Electronic Frontier Finland, the interest organization for consumers and internet users, filed complaints with the Chancellor of Justice about Liedes’ consulting role in the final stages of the legislative work. Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti stated in its decision that the drafting of legislation should not be outsourced as a rule, as it belongs to the core tasks of the ministries.

“I therefore consider the procedure of the Ministry of Education and Culture to use a consultant in the further preparation of the government’s proposal to be problematic,” Pöysti wrote in his decision.

In an interview with HS Antti Kurvinen said that he hired the consultant based on his political judgment, after receiving a lot of feedback on the bill from copyright organizations. Kurvinen said that he wanted to change the bill in a more favorable direction for the authors.