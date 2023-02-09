Copyright | HS editor-in-chief Kimi Räikkönen on the decision regarding the image: Old fashioned

The Market Court decided today that Helsingin Sanomat should not have published a screenshot of Kimi Räikkönen’s Instagram Stories section.

Helsinki Acting Director of Sanomat corresponding editor-in-chief Antero Mukka regrets that the legal solution regarding the use of Kimi Räikkönen’s image was given just now.

The reason is that the Supreme Court is currently considering an almost identical case, in which Kimi Räikkönen and the media, in this case the afternoon newspapers, were in a similar dispute.

The Supreme Court’s decision, which would have had a guiding effect on the administration of justice, should have been seen as his first.

Today, the Market Court ordered Sanoma to pay Räikkönen 7,000 euros as compensation in accordance with the Copyright Act and to also compensate Räikkönen’s legal costs, which are almost 111,000 euros. On top of that came our own court costs of over 101,000 euros.

The right according to the company did not have the right to publish the picture that was on Räikkönen’s Instagram service in the online version of Helsingin Sanomat in a story with the title “Kimi Räikkönen amused his followers and posed with the ‘third brother’ made of snow”.

“Now you have to familiarize yourself with the arguments in peace. Freedom of speech is also taken into account there, but I think the concept of the day’s event is too narrowly defined. You can think that a practice is being created here that limits the possibilities of the media to follow, for example, the private lives of politicians,” says Mukka.

In his opinion, the solution also embodies an old-fashioned approach to social media.

“Quite often the situation is that the photo itself can be the day’s event, not what the photo shows. Conveying it verbally, for example, may not be possible.”

If the verdict becomes final, the demand to delete the story sounds possibly acceptable to him, especially since it has little journalistic value.

“But this is also still being considered.”