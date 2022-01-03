Copyright David Bowie’s legacy sold the artist’s entire production to Warner

According to Variety sources, the price is estimated to be over $ 250 million.

David Bowien the heirloom has sold the publishing rights to the artist’s entire production to Warner Chappell Music, the company said Monday.

The company did not disclose the sale price, however VarietyAccording to the sources, the price is estimated to be more than $ 250 million, or more than 220 million euros.

The contract covers both Bowie’s compositions and lyrics and the songs he records.

In Bowie, who died in 2016, made music in six different decades. His best-known songs include Starman, Life on Mars, Fame and Let’s Dance.

Major music companies have recently bought rights to productions of several of the biggest names in popular music. Wealthy trades in the rights to their music have recently done, among other things Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Paul Simon.

