Copyright | BBC: Spain’s Equality Ministry’s beach campaign used a model’s image without permission

According to the model, the photo was taken from her Instagram account. The artist who composed the picture has apologized for what happened.

A picture of a model was used in the summer campaign of the Ministry of Equality without permission.

Model Nyome Nicholas-Williams said that his picture was taken from an Instagram update, edited and added to the campaign material. According to Nicholas-Williams, the artist who made the footage has apologized, but the model has not yet heard anything from the Spanish authorities.

“I was really surprised because I had never seen it [kampanjakuvaa] previously. It wasn’t a stock photo, but a photo I uploaded to my Instagram account. This is outrageous and disrespectful.”

The campaign image of the Spanish Ministry of Equality shows five drawn women of different looks and ages on the beach. One of the women in the campaign photo is in the picture without a bikini top, and she has had a mastectomy.

The campaign wants to make it clear that “all bodies are in beach condition”, writes the Spanish Minister of Social Affairs Ione Belarra on Twitter.

After that, when Nicholas-Williams wrote a complaint on his Instagram account, he received a message from the artist who created the campaign image. The artist said that he used the image because the time to create the campaign image was running out, and he also promised to replace the use of the image.

“I think it was very reactive and not proactive. It annoys me because if they had asked me from the beginning I could have made a decision and I probably would have said yes,” said Nicholas-Williams.

She considers it “very ironic and wild” that the Spanish Women’s Institute did not obtain her approval before using the image.

“They should know better.”

Nicholas-Williams says that he does not know if the other people in the picture have been asked for permission to use their pictures.